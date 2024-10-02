Tory leadership hopefuls share stage
Tory leadership candidates stand together on stage after delivering their speeches during the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham. .
Tory leadership candidates stand together on stage after delivering their speeches during the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham. .
“HOW DARE YOU.”“DISGRACEFUL.”“Unreal.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.
The son of the former president was given an awkward reminder after the vice presidential debate.
A 43-foot-tall nude statue of former president Donald Trump was put up near a Las Vegas interstate and local Republicans have condemned it.
Not only was Donald Trump the sole living president—current or former—to not deliver a video message for Jimmy Carter in honor of the 39th president’s milestone 100th birthday on Tuesday, but he made no mention of the historic occasion despite talking about Carter’s presidency in an attempt to criticize Joe Biden.On Tuesday, the Carter Center shared excerpts of messages of support from Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Joe Biden that were shown at Carter’s birthday concert last mont
Voters could have been forgiven for wishing the Trump-Harris debate was more like the vice presidential contest. | Opinion
The former president only cares about one thing in a crisis, said the conservative lawyer.
A CNN panel went wildly off the rails Monday night as one of the guests angrily chastised Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL), accusing the congressman of lying on air.Keith Boykin, a former White House aide to Bill Clinton, clashed with Donalds on NewsNight With Abby Phillip, alleging that Donalds was making false claims about crime increasing under President Joe Biden. The pair started trading barbs after watching a clip of Donald Trump calling for “one rough hour” to end crime.Phillip asked Donalds if
Former President Donald Trump said Monday that he’s getting billionaire and newly minted MAGA backer Elon Musk to send Starlink satellite terminals to areas reeling from the devastation left by Hurricane Helene—something the White House and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) said was already happening.Speaking at an event in Valdosta, Georgia, Trump said he “just spoke to Elon” after people in the region asked him if it would be possible to sort out a connection to Starlink, which operat
The projection reportedly appeared hours after Vance arrived at Trump Tower in New York ahead of the vice presidential debate.
The former president had a sympathetic audience for his B.S. in Fox Nation's Kellyanne Conway.
The former president's campaign "has decided not to participate," the CBS news program announced Tuesday The post Donald Trump Cancels ‘60 Minutes’ Election Interview appeared first on TheWrap.
‘After months of feeling the type of sorrow that comes from the death of a loved one, it dawned on me that I’ve been grieving the loss of my dad to Trump. I cannot bear to lose our country to him too,’ the former mayor’s daughter wrote
The former president bristled when asked about the service members who suffered traumatic brain injuries after Iran's 2020 air strike
With the clock ticking down to Election Day, the GOP presidential nominee wants to keep as much under wraps as he can.
It didn’t take much to unravel this one.
President Joe Biden fumed at Donald Trump on Monday while rejecting another one of the former president's false claims, this one relating to relief efforts for Hurricane Helene.Biden was in the Oval Office holding a virtual meeting with North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper when he was asked by a reporter about Trump baselessly accusing him of ignoring Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s calls. Becoming visibly frustrated, Biden called Trump out for “lying,” and noted that Kemp himself has refuted his fanciful v
A photo of Harold Daggett, president of the striking longshoremen's union, with Donald Trump circulated as dockworkers walked off the job Tuesday.
While discussing immigration during the CBS News Vice-Presidential Debate on Tuesday, Republican nominee J.D. Vance saw his audio cut off by moderators Norah O'Donnell and Margaret Brennan.
Christiane Amanpour speaks to International Crisis Group’s Iran project director, Ali Vaez.
Kentucky Governor discusses former President Trump’s remarks on tonight’s vice presidential debate with CNN’s Pamela Brown.