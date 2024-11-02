Tory leadership live: Kemi Badenoch admits Conservatives ‘let standards slip’ but vows to rebuild party

Newly elected Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch has admitted the Tories “let standards slip” but vowed to rebuild the party.

In a resounding victory after being the overwhelming odds on favourite to win, the right-wing culture warrior won the Conservative leadership contest with 53,806 votes over Mr Jenrick's 41,000, out of a total electorate of 131,680.

The four-month-long race to replace Rishi Sunak reached the finish line on Saturday, with the result of the leadership ballot announced in the morning after the members’ ballot closed on Thursday.

Ms Badenoch will be at the helm as the Tories look to recover from the July election result, which saw them return just 121 MPs, having lost lost seats to Labour, the Liberal Democrats and Reform UK.

Immigration, the economy, and how the Tories can rebuild trust with the electorate and win back the voters they lost have all been discussed at length through the campaign.

Dame Priti Patel, Mel Stride, Tom Tugendhat and James Cleverly also put their names forward in the nominations at the end of July and spent the summer campaigning before they were each knocked out of the contest.

After the close of polls on Thursday, Ms Badenoch described the party as a “family” and said that it is “much more to me than a membership organisation”, while Mr Jenrick also called for the Conservatives to “move past the drama” of recent years and “unite”.

12:12

Newly elected Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch has admitted the Conservatives “let standards slip” but vowed to rebuild the party.

She said: “This is not just about the Conservative Party, it is about the people we want to bring back to the Conservative Party, it is about the people we need to bring into the Conservative Party.

“It is about what the Conservative Party needs to be over the next five, 10 and 20 years.

“Our party is critical to the success of our country, but to be heard we have to be honest – honest about the fact that we made mistakes, honest about the fact that we let standards slip.

“The time has come to tell the truth. The time has come to tell the truth, to stand up for our principles, to plan for our future, to reset our politics and our thinking, and to give our party, and our country, the new start that they deserve.

“It is time to get down to business, it is time to renew.”

Kemi Badenoch is congratulated by her husband, Hamish Badenoch, after being elected Tory leader (PA Wire)

Farage ‘not worried’ about Badenoch

12:08

Nigel Farage has told The Independent that he is “not worried” about Kemi Badenoch as leader of the Conservative Party, reports political editor David Maddox.

The Reform UK leader has laid out plans to replace the Tories as the main party on the right of British politics.

He messaged to say that he now believes there is a clear dividing line between the Tories and Reform with the issue of leaving the European Convention of Human Rights (ECHR) with Robert Jenrick, who supported that policy, rejected.

“The Tories have voted to stay in the ECHR,” said Mr Farage.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has laid out plans to replace the Tories as the main party on the right of British politics (PA Wire)

Shadow health secretary says Tories now have to ‘hold this dreadful socialist government to account'

11:55

Shadow health secretary Victoria Atkins has said the Conservative Party now has to “hold this dreadful socialist government to account”.

After the election of Kemi Badenoch, the former cabinet minister said she had voted for Robert Jenrick and praised him for “really holding himself out to be tested by everyone”.

She told Sky News: “Of course I feel very disappointed for him and his family and his team” but “we as a Conservative family really want this to work”.

“We’ve got to hold this dreadful socialist government to account, and we know that we can do this.

“We’ve seen this week the impact of the Budget on people’s lives, whether they live in rural communities, whether they employ people, or indeed (are) employees.”

Asked if she would “hold that portfolio” of health in Ms Badenoch’s shadow cabinet, Ms Atkins said: “I’m in the hands of others now, but what I do know is my personal commitment to both the health portfolio, but also the wonderful constituency that re-elected me, these are the things that I will be focussing on.”

Shadow health secretary Victoria Atkins has said the Conservative Party now has to ‘hold this dreadful socialist government to account’ (PA Wire)

Labour must act on Europe while Tories rebuild, says campaign group

11:51

A campaign group has called for Labour to act on Europe while the Tories are “distracted” with rebuilding following Kemi Badenoch’s election as leader.

Responding to the news Ms Badenoch has won the Conservative leadership contest and will be the next party leader, Naomi Smith, Chief Executive at Best for Britain said,: “Badenoch has a huge job on her hands, taking over a party beset by internal division and declining public trust, and which has been without direction for months now.

“While the Conservative Party is distracted with its rebuild, the Government must take advantage and slash the Brexit red tape they inherited to boost trade with Europe and get the economy growing again.”

Leader of Welsh Conservatives ‘looks forward to working to put an end to Labour’s rule’ with Badenoch

11:49 , Tara Cobham

Andrew RT Davies MS, leader of the Welsh Conservatives, said he looked forward to working with Kemi Badenoch to “hold Labour to account”.

He said: “On behalf of the Welsh Conservatives, I’d like to congratulate Kemi on becoming leader of our party and wish her well in leading HM Opposition.

“Both candidates brought forward a positive vision for our country and now that the contest is finished, it’s time to come together and get behind Kemi in holding this dreadful Labour Government to account who have already caused so much damage to Wales in their short time in power in London.

“For Wales, and for the United Kingdom, it’s vital that we put an end to Labour’s rule at both ends of the M4, and I look forward to working with Kemi to make that happen.”

Andrew RT Davies MS, leader of the Welsh Conservatives, said he looked forward to working with Kemi Badenoch to ‘hold Labour to account’ (PA Archive)

Badenoch tells party their task is ‘tough but simple'

11:48

Kemi Badenoch told her party after they elected her leader of the Conservatives that their task is “tough but simple”.

She said: “The task that stands before us is tough but simple.

“Our first responsibility as His Majesty’s loyal Opposition is to hold this Labour Government to account.

“Our second is no less important. It is to prepare over the course of the next few years for government, to ensure that by the time of the next election, we have not just a clear set of Conservative pledges that appeal to the British people, but a clear plan for how to implement them, a clear plan to change this country by changing the way that government works.

“The Prime Minister is discovering all too late the perils of not having such a plan.

“That huge job begins today.”

Kemi Badenoch’s husband Hamish applauds as she was announced as the new Conservative Party leader (PA Wire)

Badenoch pays tribute to leadership rival Jenrick after her election

11:47

Kemi Badenoch paid tribute to her leadership rival Robert Jenrick after her election and said the party’s task was “tough but simple”.

She said: “I’d also like to pay a special tribute to Robert Jenrick, who has fought a great campaign.

“Rob, we have all been impressed by your energy and your determination. You and I know that we don’t actually disagree on very much, and I have no doubt that you have a key role to play in our party for many years to come.

“I would also like to thank all the other candidates: Priti, Mel, Tom and James, for your kind words and your many insights.

“We have come through this campaign more united and the party needs you now more than ever.”

Kemi Badenoch paid tribute to her leadership rival Robert Jenrick after her election (AP)

Sunak congratulates Badenoch and urges party to unite behind her

11:46

Rishi Sunak congratulated Kemi Badenoch on becoming Conservative leader, urging the party to unite behind her.

He said: “Congratulations to Kemi Badenoch on being elected Conservative Party leader.

“I know that she will be a superb leader of our great party. She will renew our party, stand up for Conservative values, and take the fight to Labour.

“Let’s unite behind her.”

Starmer congratulates Badenoch on being named new Tory leader

11:45

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has congratulated Kemi Badenoch on being named the new Tory leader.

He said in a post on X: “Congratulations, Kemi Badenoch on becoming the Conservative Party’s new leader.

“The first Black leader of a Westminster party is a proud moment for our country.

“I look forward to working with you and your party in the interests of the British people.”

Badenoch says ‘huge job’ ahead involves ‘people we want to bring back to Conservative Party’

11:44

Newly elected Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch said the “huge job” ahead involves “the people we want to bring back to the Conservative Party”.

She said: “This is not just about the Conservative Party, it is about the people we want to bring back to the Conservative Party, it is about the people we need to bring into the Conservative Party.

“It is about what the Conservative Party needs to be over the next five, 10 and 20 years.

“Our party is critical to the success of our country, but to be heard we have to be honest – honest about the fact that we made mistakes, honest about the fact that we let standards slip.

“The time has come to tell the truth. The time has come to tell the truth, to stand up for our principles, to plan for our future, to reset our politics and our thinking, and to give our party, and our country, the new start that they deserve.

“It is time to get down to business, it is time to renew.”

Kemi Badenoch reacts as she is announced as the new leader of the Conservative Party (REUTERS)

Kemi Badenoch thanked former prime minister Rishi Sunak after she was elected as the new Conservative Party leader.

In her speech, she said: “I want to pay tribute to everyone in the Conservative Party who has been involved in this very long campaign, it has been an experience none of us candidates will ever forget – thank you for hosting us in your communities, in your village halls, in your pubs and in your homes.

“It is the most enormous honour to be elected in this role, to lead the party that I love, the party that has given me so much – I hope that I will be able to repay that debt.”

Mrs Badenoch smiled as she thanked her family: “There are so many people to thank; firstly, my family, especially my husband Hamish – I couldn’t have done this without you, thank you for being with me every step of the way.”

“I also want to thank Rishi, no one could have worked harder in such difficult times – Rishi, thank you for everything you did, we all wish you and your wonderful family the very best for the future.”

Rishi Sunak was the third Conservative leader since the middle of 2022 (PA Archive)

Lib Dems congratulate Badenoch on win but insist their party still offers ‘best opposition’ to government

11:41 , Tara Cobham

The Liberal Democrats have congratulated Kemi Badenoch on her win but insisted their party still offers “the best opposition” to the government.

Responding to the news Ms Badenoch has been announced as the new Conservative Party Leader, Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey said: “I’d like to congratulate Kemi Badenoch on being elected leader of the Conservative Party. The election of the first Black leader of a major UK political party is a historic moment for the country.

“Voters across the country believe her party is too divided, out-of-touch and unable to accept Conservative failures over the past years.

“The Liberal Democrats will continue to offer the best opposition to the Government and fight for a fair deal for Britain.”

Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey has congratulated Kemi Badenoch on her win (PA Wire)

Badenoch’s election ‘threatens to drag politics further to right’, says cross-party campaign group

11:39 , Tara Cobham

Kemi Badenoch’s election as Tory leader “threatens to drag politics further to the right”, a cross-party campaign group has said.

Responding to the Tory leadership election results, Neal Lawson, Director of cross-party campaign group Compass, said: "The election of Kemi Badenoch as Tory Party leader is yet another example of how First Past the Post distorts our politics and drives it to the right. The Tories aren’t speaking to the country – they’re speaking to the relatively small pool of swing voters who jumped ship for Reform.

"As ever, we’re left with a huge gulf between what the wider public really wants and the politics we actually get.

"Some in Labour will welcome Badenoch’s election – the more the Tories head to the right the more space it leaves them. But all the evidence is that Reform drags the Tories to the right and then Labour moves into that territory. Badenoch's election could continue that right wing trend."

Kemi Badenoch has been elected leader of the Conservative Party (PA Wire)

Labour congratulates Badenoch but argues her election shows Tories ‘incapable of change’

11:36 , Tara Cobham

The Labour Party has congratulated Kemi Badenoch for being elected leader of the Conservative Party but argued her win shows the Tories are “incapable of change”.

Ellie Reeves MP, Chair of the Labour Party, said: “Congratulations to Kemi Badenoch on being elected Leader of the Conservative Party.

“It’s been a long leadership election but sadly one thing is clear – the Conservatives have learned nothing since the British people resoundingly rejected them in July. It’s been a summer of yet more Conservative chaos and division. They could have spent the past four months listening to the public, taking responsibility for the mess they made and changing their party. Instead, Kemi Badenoch’s election as leader shows they’re incapable of change.

“Meanwhile, the Labour government is getting on with fixing the foundations of our economy and cleaning up the mess the Tories left behind.”

Watch: Moment Kemi Badenoch is announced as new Tory leader to replace Rishi Sunak

11:34

Boris Johnson congratulates Badenoch who ‘brings much needed zing and zap’ to Tories

11:32

Boris Johnson has congratulated Kemi Badenoch on her “outstanding” victory in the Conservative Party as he said she “brings a much needed zing and zap” to the Tories while he slammed the “sleaze-ridden” Labour government.

In a post on X following the announcement of the results, he said: “Congratulations to Kemi on her outstanding victory.

“She brings a much needed zing and zap to the Conservative Party.

“This sleaze-ridden Labour government has no ideas or agenda beyond the old tax and spend socialism.

“They are far more vulnerable than the parliamentary maths might suggest.

“Kemi has exactly the right courage and clarity to expose Starmer’s failings.

“She is now ideally placed to flip them over and take the Tories to victory at the next election.

“I will be giving her my full support and call on all Conservatives to do the same.”

Analysis: The Conservatives have rejected Trumpism and a path of aping Farage

11:23

While this Tory leadership election was portrayed as two rightwingers, party members had a very clear choice, writes political editor David Maddox.

Kemi Badenoch represented a considered open approach to leadership while her opponent Robert Jenrick offered Trump style politics and a path towards becoming Nigel Farage and Reform UK light.

In making a clear choice the Tories have said they want to hang on to the centre ground and not lurch enormously to the right.

While Mr Jenrick wanted to ditch the European Convention of Human Rights and went jogging in provocative T-shirts on the Israel/ Hamas war, Ms Badenoch has always insisted on a more considered approach.

In the end the backing of Damian Green and his One Nation group supporters from the left of the party were probably crucial in Ms Badenoch’s victory.

Now with the choice made, she has the much tougher task of taking that approach to politics in a way which rebuilds the Tories as an electoral force from ruin.

Kemi Badenoch speaks after being announced as the new leader of the Conservative Party (AFP via Getty Images)

Reform UK were straight on the attack against Kemi Badenoch

11:22

Nigel Farage's Reform UK wasted no time going on the attack against Kemi Badenoch, sending journalists a briefing on her "record of failure".

The dossier included claims the former business secretary "abandoned the sunset clause with the Retained EU Law Bill", allowing European laws to remain in place in the UK after Brexit.

It also attacked her for committing Britain to staying in the European Convention on Human Rights, supporting net zero legislation and supporting measures to allow more immigration into the UK.

Deputy Reform leader Richard Tice said: "Kemi Badenoch is another in a long line of Tory politicians who say one thing and do another.

“Kemi Badenoch was front and centre of a Government that failed Britain. She said nothing while Rishi Sunak hit hard working people with record immigration, the small boats crisis, the highest taxes for seventy years, record NHS waiting lists and sky high crime.

“Instead of standing up for Britain whilst in Government, she stood up for her own career prospects and chauffeur driven cars.

“She has failed the British public before and she will fail them again as leader of the Conservative Party.”

Deputy leader of Reform UK Richard Tice calls Badenoch ‘another in a long line of Tory politicians who say one thing and do another’ (PA Wire)

Turnout in Tory leadership election was 72.8 per cent

11:17

Turnout in the Conservative leadership election was more than 72 per cent.

Kemi Badenoch received 53,806 votes, while Robert Jenrick received 41,388 votes.

Some 66,288 electors voted online and 29,621 electors voted by post, while 655 ballots were rejected.

There were 131,680 eligible electors overall.

'Enormous honour' to be Tory leader, Badenoch says

11:16

Kemi Badenoch has said it is an "enormous honour" to be elected Conservative Party leader.

She has thanked her husband Hamish, saying she would not have been able to win the long-running campaign without him. And Ms Badenoch thanked Rishi Sunak for his stewardship of the Tories since its crushing election defeat in July.

She went on to thank rival Robert Jenrick, joking that "you and I don't actually disagree on very much".

And she went on to set out the "tough" task facing the Tories, promising to "hold this Labour government to account".

Badenoch wins big

11:13

In a resounding victory, Kemi Badenoch has become the leader of the Conservative Party.

The right-wing culture warrior won with 53,806 votes over Robert Jenrick's 41,000, out of a total electorate of 131,680.

She will now address Tory MPs, members, the media and the public in her first speech as Tory leader.

Kemi Badenoch has become the leader of the Conservative Party (AFP via Getty Images)

Kemi Badenoch announced as new leader of Conservative Party

11:10

Kemi Badenoch has been announced as the new leader of the Conservative Party.

The chairman of the 1922 Committee of backbench Conservative MPs, Bob Blackman, revealed the result this morning.

Tory Party chairman thanks six leadership candidates and calls for winner to be given ‘our full support’

11:08

The Conservative Party chairman Richard Fuller has thanked all six leadership candidates and called for the winner to be given “our full support”.

Alongside the final two candidates Robert Jenrick and Kemi Badenoch – Dame Priti Patel, Mel Stride, Tom Tugendhat and James Cleverly also put their names forward in the nominations at the end of July and spent the summer campaigning before they were each knocked out of the contest.

Tory chairman takes the stage

11:07

The chairman of the Conservative Party, Richard Fuller, has taken the stage ahead of the announcement of the new Tory leader.

In a Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?-esque speech, the party head is dragging out the process to build as much suspense as possible.

Party members, MPs and the assembled press are keen to know who has come out on top.

But Mr Fuller has welcomed the contenders to the stage and is thanking the Tory rank and file for their efforts during the leadership contest.

Tory leadership announcement process gets underway

11:03

The Tory leadership announcement process has got underway.

Conservative Party chairman Richard Fuller is giving an introduction, before the result is announced by the chairman of the 1922 Committee of backbench Conservative MPs Bob Blackman.

Tory faithful gather in London to hear from their new leader

10:59

From Jacob Rees-Mogg, to Victoria Atkins, to everyday Conservative Party members... the Tory faithful are out in force to hear from their new leader at a fancy London hotel.

Around the corner from Parliament, MPs, activists and campaign staff are gathered for the announcement of who has won - Kemi Badenoch or Robert Jenrick.

Mr Jenrick's top campaign aide looks knackered and a little upset - with Ms Badenoch widely expected to come out on top.

But the former immigration minister could pull off a shock win.

Tory faithful gather in London to hear from their new leader (The Independent)

Conservative leadership result to be announced in few minutes

10:57

The Conservative leadership result is going to be announced in a few minutes.

The final two candidates, Kemi Badenoch and Robert Jenrick, will find out who will become Tory leader this morning, with the announcement process beginning at around 11am.

Watch live: Kemi Badenoch or Robert Jenrick announced as Tory leader

10:54

Sunak reveals plans once he steps down as leader of Conservative Party

10:40

Rishi Sunak has revealed his plans once he steps down as leader of the Conservative Party, playing down suggestions that he would be leaving Westminster for California.

Earlier this week, the former prime minister told MPs that he would be spending more time in the “greatest place on earth”.

“If anyone needs me, I will be in Yorkshire,” he told Prime Minister’s Questions.

There was speculation earlier this year that the Richmond and Northallerton MP – who previously worked at a hedge fund in California – could be in line for a job in Silicon Valley.

“Today is my last appearance at PMQs and I’m happy to confirm reports that I will now be spending more time in the greatest place on earth where the scenery is indeed worthy of a movie set, and everyone is a character,” he said.

“That’s right, if anyone needs me, I will be in Yorkshire.”

Rishi Sunak was the third Conservative leader since the middle of 2022 (PA Archive)

Why was Tory leadership contest called

10:38

The contest was triggered after Rishi Sunak announced he would step aside in the wake of the Conservative party’s election defeat in the summer.

The Conservatives returned MPs in 121 seats at the July poll, down hundreds on their 2019 result, having secured less than 25 per cent of the vote nationally.

Speaking on Downing Street the morning after the election, Mr Sunak apologised to the country and his party.

“To the country, I would like to say first and foremost, I am sorry,” he said.

“I have given this job my all, but you have sent a clear signal that the government of the United Kingdom must change.

“And yours is the only judgment that matters.

“I have heard your anger, your disappointment, and I take responsibility for this loss.”

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s result, Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper said the contest has shown the Conservatives are “refusing to take responsibility for the damage they did to the country”.

She said: “Whoever wins the Conservative Party leadership contest will have to carry the can for years of failure that tanked the economy and left the NHS on its knees.”

Jenrick and Badenoch have been travelling up and down country in attempts to secure member support

10:35

Robert Jenrick and Kemi Badenoch have been travelling up and down the country in their attempts to secure member support in the weeks since the final MP ballot.

At the start of the campaign, Ms Badenoch wrote in The Telegraph that the party “need to get back to first principles” and has been light on the details of specific policies she would enact.

Amid the events and speeches, Mr Jenrick criticised his opponent for offering up what he called “a promise of a plan” rather than more concrete policies.

He told the BBC’s Westminster Hour in October that “I think it’s disrespectful to the members and the public to ask for their votes without saying where you stand on the big issues facing our country today”.

Mr Jenrick added: “A plan today is what I offer. A promise of a plan at some point in the future is what my opponent offers, and I don’t think that’s the way to rebuild the public’s trust and confidence in us.”

Robert Jenrick and Kemi Badenoch have been travelling up and down the country in their attempts to secure member support in the weeks since the final MP ballot (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Tories should change their name, says Conservatives’ election guru Lynton Crosby

10:18

“Tory” is a dirty word and the Conservative Party should stop using it, election guru Sir Lynton Crosby has said.

The long-standing election strategist, who has been behind two decades of Conservative election campaigns, said Tory has become “a pejorative term”.

Ahead of the election of Rishi Sunak’s successor on Saturday, Mr Crosby said: “They ought to call themselves Conservatives and not abbreviate it to Tories. I think ‘Tory’ has become a pejorative term … Labour would never call themselves the Socialists.”

He added: “I’d focus on reward for effort, aspiration, personal responsibility, national unity … I would focus on those five or six values.”

And he told The Australian that whoever wins will need a new approach and should aim to establish a “values differential” to set them apart from other parties.

Mr Crosby’s intervention comes ahead of the announcement of the new Tory leader, as the four-month battle to replace the former PM comes to a close.

The long-standing election strategist has been behind two decades of Conservative election campaigns (PA)

When is Tory leadership announcement

10:04

The Conservative Party will appoint a new leader to replace Rishi Sunak this morning.

The final two candidates, Kemi Badenoch and Robert Jenrick, were picked by the parliamentary party but the new leader is chosen through an online ballot of Conservative Party members that closed on 31 October.

The Tory leadership announcement process is set to begin at around 11am.

Conservative Party chairman Richard Fuller will give an introduction, before the result is announced by the chairman of the 1922 Committee of backbench Conservative MPs Bob Blackman.

Then, we will hear a speech from whoever is the new Tory leader.

How ‘Robert Generic’ turned into a ‘Trumpian’ Tory leadership hopeful

09:59

So bland, cautious and moderate was the former immigration minister turned rightwing leadership hopeful Robert Jenrick when he entered the Commons that he was nicknamed “Robert Generic”.

Yet now 10 years on from winning the Newark by-election as a centrist, he has reached the final two of the 2024 Conservative Party leadership campaign in a battle against Kemi Badenoch to become the champion of the Tory hard-right - but it all was very different when he was first elected.

So far has Mr Jenrick travelled from his original centrist position that he has not only openly supported Donald Trump winning the US presidential election but also adopted the shock tactics so beloved of the Republican candidate and former president. Nothing better illustrated that than when he recently went jogging in London with a highly provocative “Hamas are terrorists” T-shirt.

Read more here:

How mild-mannered ‘Robert Generic’ turned into a ‘Trumpian’ Tory leadership hopeful

Badenoch the battling Boudica who isn’t who you think she is

09:58

Kemi Badenoch is the woman who always wanted to wear Margaret Thatcher’s “trousers”. As a child growing up in Nigeria’s patriarchal society, she saw Thatcher as her heroine; a self-made woman of power who was outspoken and uncompromising in her conviction.

“Whenever I was told I couldn’t do something because I was a girl, I would just say two words: Margaret Thatcher. And there was nothing they could say in response to that” says Badenoch. “She was inspirational.” Unbeknown at the time, the young Nigerian schoolgirl would not only go on to sit at the cabinet table where Thatcher ran Britain for over 11 years but would, today, be in the final moments of a battle to become the next leader of the Conservative and Unionist party.

The Tory party has been looking for a new Margaret Thatcher since it got rid of the last one. The hopes that Theresa May and Liz Truss would fit the bill came to nothing, but in Badenoch, they see a woman who, like Thatcher, is a leader who is willing to say what other politicians won’t.

Jane Preston writes:

Kemi Badenoch: The battling Boudica who isn’t who you think she is

New Conservative Party leader to be crowned

09:56

Kemi Badenoch or Robert Jenrick will be crowned as the new Conservative Party leader on Saturday, as the four-month-long race to replace Rishi Sunak reaches the finish line.

The result of the leadership ballot is expected to be announced late in the morning, with the members’ ballot having closed on Thursday.

The winner will be at the helm as the party looks to recover from the July election result which saw it return just 121 MPs.

After the close of polls on Thursday, both candidates thanked their backers for their support through the contest.

Ms Badenoch described the party as a “family” and said that it is “much more to me than a membership organisation”.

Mr Jenrick also called for the party to “move past the drama” of recent years and “unite”.

“Together we can put an end to the excuses, move past the drama, and unite our party,” he wrote on X.

Immigration, the economy, and how the Conservatives can rebuild trust with the electorate and win back voters they lost at the election have all been discussed at length through the campaign.

The party lost seats to Labour, the Liberal Democrats and Reform UK in the July poll.

Dame Priti Patel, Mel Stride, Tom Tugendhat and James Cleverly also put their names forward in the nominations at the end of July and spent the summer campaigning before they were each knocked out of the contest.