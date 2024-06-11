Tory manifesto launch: Cabinet minister ramps up expectations of big tax cuts

A Cabinet minister ramped up expectations of big tax cuts in the Tory election manifesto as Rishi Sunak seeks to ignite his party’s election campaign.

Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride stressed that they would be “exciting, meaningful and important”.

After his D-Day blunder, the Prime Minister was seeking on Tuesday to put clear blue water between the Conservatives and Labour with his tax cuts which would be “loud and clear”.

Reports suggested that he might lop another 2p off National Insurance, as well as more support for people to buy their own homes.

“It’s going to be a very clear choice,” Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride told Times Radio, ahead of the manifesto launch at the Silverstone racing track, near Northampton.

“It’s going to be between a party, the Conservatives who will be reducing taxes and that is something that is going to come over loud and clear today, increasing people’s financial security as a consequence, and a Labour Party that has got no plan, a £38.5 spending blackhole, that is going to lead to taxes rising.”

Stressing previous 2p cuts to National Insurance in both the Autumn Statement and the Budget for 29 million people, he later told BBC Breakfast: “We will go still further today.

“I can’t give you the full details, I’m itching to, but they are exciting, and very meaningful, and important further tax cuts.”

However, despite the cuts to National Insurance so far, the overall tax burden on Britain is rising towards close to a post-war high of 37.1 per cent of GDP by 2028/29, according to the Office for Budget Responsibility.

The Treasury has also distanced itself from the £38.5 billion figure which the Tories used to claim a Labour government would hit households with an extra tax bill of £2,000, a figure which has been slammed by the UK’s statistics watchdog as it is over four years not an annual number, a fact not being made clear by ministers.

But Mr Stride doubled down on the claims that Labour would hike tax, highlighting warnings that capital gains tax could go up.

The manifesto was set to include a pledge to abolish stamp duty up to the value of £425,000 for first-time buyers and launch a “new and improved” Help to Buy scheme.

Labour predicted the Tory manifesto will be the “most expensive panic attack in history”.

Mr Sunak’s speech was expected to see him draw upon the spirit of Margaret Thatcher, who introduced the right-to-buy scheme which led to a sell-off of council homes, and her tax-cutting Chancellor Nigel Lawson.

The manifesto launch comes after a bruising few days in the campaign in which Mr Sunak dismissed resignation rumours amid the ongoing fallout over his early departure from D-Day commemorations in Normandy, France.

With Labour enjoying a strong lead over the Tories in the opinion polls, and with Nigel Farage’s Reform UK hoping to appeal to Tory voters, Mr Sunak will aim to improve his party’s outlook with the release of his pledges.

Writing for The Daily Telegraph, Mr Sunak said: “People should have the chance to buy their own home - it goes to the foundations of what we believe as Conservatives: we are the party of the property-owning democracy.”

Mr Sunak said a temporary increase of the stamp duty threshold to £425,000 had helped more than 200,000 first-time buyers in a 12-month period.

“We Conservatives believe in tax cuts, so we will abolish stamp duty up to the value of £425,000 for first-time buyers, making the temporary rise in the threshold permanent and giving thousands more home-buyers tax relief,” he added.

“Secondly, we will launch a brand new and improved Help to Buy scheme to help a new generation on to the property ladder. With our new scheme, we will provide an equity loan of up to 20 per cent towards the cost of a new build home. We will also give first-time buyers a five per cent deposit on terms they can afford.”

Mr Sunak added: “Thirdly, we will introduce a tax relief for landlords who sell to their existing tenants.

“This will incentivise landlords to give tenants a chance to own the home they live in with a 100% relief on their capital gains tax liability. It is good for landlords and transformational for tenants.”

The Tories have previously pledged no increases to income tax, national insurance or VAT.

They have also promised to increase the income tax personal allowance for pensioners - giving them a tax cut worth around £95 in 2025-26, rising to £275 in 2029-30.

Mandatory national service for 18-year-olds was among the first pledges by Mr Sunak and would require teenagers to choose between taking a 12-month placement in the armed forces or “volunteer” work in their community one weekend a month for a year.

But Pat McFadden, Labour’s national campaign co-ordinator, said: “The one thing to know about the desperate series of unfunded commitments in the Tory manifesto is that the money’s not there.

“Their manifesto will be the most expensive panic attack in history. The Tories’ scattergun and unfunded commitments have racked up billions with no idea from them of how to pay for it.

“They used to care about economic credibility. Now, in their desperation, they spend every day torching whatever remnants of it they had left.”