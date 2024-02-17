Tory mayor backs LTNs after report shows fines make £2.5m a year

Jason Perry, Croydon mayor, previously said Low Traffic Neighbourhoods have a 'detrimental impact'

A Conservative mayor who campaigned against controversial low traffic neighbourhoods (LTNs) has been accused of a U-turn after he made them permanent following predictions they will make £10 million from fines.

Jason Perry, mayor of Croydon, last week approved keeping six out of seven LTNs despite having earlier said they had a “detrimental impact”.

Shortly before a full council meeting made the schemes permanent councillors were given a report by south London borough officers which said the schemes would generate millions of pounds from motorists.

It says: “The modelling indicates the current six Healthy Neighbourhoods [LTNs] will deliver a £10.7 million surplus (over the course of four years) after operating costs from an initial £1.2 million capital outlay.”

The LTNs were introduced “swiftly” in May 2020, before being improved following complaints from residents, the document says.

However in 2021, Mr Perry backed a petition opposed to the schemes, telling a local newspaper: “This council is simply fining motorists for mistakenly entering a new restricted zone. It is a money-raising exercise by a bankrupt and desperate council.”

Before his election as mayor in May 2022, he gave an interview in which he said he wanted to “remove all the LTNs on the first day” he became mayor.

However, he added that because “£20 million of future income … would have to be replaced” he conceded he would have to wait before scrapping all the LTNs.

Last week, the local Labour Party used social media to accuse the mayor of “flipflopping”, adding that he “says one thing to win votes, but does the complete opposite in power”.

Local people ‘absolutely furious’

Lynn Leathem, a Croydon resident opposed to LTNs, said local people were “absolutely furious” the schemes had been approved.

“I voted for Councillor Perry because he said he would remove the LTNs. Now I feel betrayed.

“The mayor hasn’t given one good reason for his sudden support for LTNs, which leaves local residents to conclude he’s going ahead to generate the projected £10.7 million for the bankrupt council.

“I don’t want residents of South Norwood to have to live with an LTN they don’t want, that local councillors don’t want, that the Mayor actively campaigned against and council officers can’t justify.

“The words from Mr Bates in the Post Office scandal ring in my ears that we’re just the little people.”

‘Budget predicated on that decision’

In response to the U-turn claims, the mayor last night said: “The decision to introduce LTN schemes was made by the previous [Labour] administration before I was elected as mayor.

“The council’s budget is predicated, partially of course, on that decision, and I do not feel that I am in a position to reverse it.”

He insisted he “had listened” to residents by giving those living on boundary roads access to permits to enter LTNs, installed better signage and removed planters.

In 2021, the Sunday Telegraph revealed how the then bankrupt council planned to make £11.8 million over three years from fines generated by LTNs.

But one councillor admitted fearing that the council’s reliance on such an income could be thwarted if motorists “wised up” and started “complying” to roads closed as part of its LTN schemes.

However, a council officer said: “It’s expected that people will not comply straight away, despite all of the associated [traffic] signs.”