Tory Minister Breaks Ranks With Jeremy Hunt And Insists £100,000 'Is A Very Good Wage'

A Tory minister has insisted that £100,000 is “a very good wage” just days after Jeremy Hunt claimed it was “not a huge salary”.

The chancellor has faced intense criticism over his remark, which came in response to a voter in his South West Surrey constituency who is ineligible for the government’s free childcare offer.

Hunt said: “That is an issue I would really like to sort out after the next election as I am aware that it is not a huge salary in our area if you have a mortgage to pay.”

He then doubled down on his comment on Sky News yesterday when asked if he “regretted” it

According to the Office for National Statistics, the median gross annual earnings for full-time workers last year was £34,963. As a cabinet minister, Hunt earns around £150,000.

On Sky News this morning, energy minister Andrew Bowie was asked by Kay Burley about train drivers being paid £100,000 a year to end their long-running strike action.

She said: “Jeremy Hunt says £100,000 is not a huge salary, what do you think?”

The minister replied: “I think £100,000 is a very good salary.”

Later in the interview, Burley said: “So you think it’s a very good wage and the chancellor thinks it’s not a huge salary.”

Bowie said: “I think it’s a very good wage and what we need to see now is these drivers accept that and get back to work so people can get on with their daily lives.”

