Tory MP Chris Skidmore pledges to quit over 'pro-oil and gas' legislation

Former energy minister Chris Skidmore (PA Archive)

Former energy minister Chris Skidmore has said he will resign the Conservative whip and stand down as an MP “as soon as possible” over new legislation he argues “clearly promotes the production of new oil and gas”.

Mr Skidmore, who led a Government review of net zero, announced on Friday he would stand down, with a scathing attack on the Prime Minister's environmental stance.

His decision triggers a by-election in his Kingswood constituency in Gloucestershire, providing another headache for Rishi Sunak.

The MP said the "future will judge harshly" anyone who backs the Offshore Petroleum Licensing Bill due before the Commons on Monday.

In a lengthy statement posted on X, formerly Twitter, Mr Skidmore said the bill "would in effect allow more frequent new oil and gas licences and the increased production of new fossil fuels in the North Sea".

The politician has previously opposed the bill and said he did not vote in the King's Speech debate to protest it being in the Government's legislative programme.

The former minister said: "As the former energy minister who signed the UK's net zero commitment by 2050 into law, I cannot vote for a Bill that clearly promotes the production of new oil and gas."

He went on: "To fail to act, rather than merely speak out, is to tolerate a status quo that cannot be sustained. I am therefore resigning my party whip and instead intend to be free from any party-political allegiance."

Mr Skidmore added that his decision to resign the whip meant his constituents "deserve the right to elect a new Member of Parliament".

He said: "I therefore will be standing down from Parliament as soon as possible."

He confirmed to the PA news agency that he would quit "next week when Parliament is back", with the Commons still on its Christmas recess until Monday.