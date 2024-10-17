Tory MP criticised for Badenoch children comment

A Conservative MP has been criticised for saying he would not be voting for Kemi Badenoch as party leader because she is "preoccupied with her own children".

Sir Christopher Chope told ITV that "you can't spend all your time with your family" while being leader of the opposition.

He said he would be voting for Robert Jenrick - Badenoch's opponent in the Tory leadership race - arguing that Jenrick's three children are "a bit older".

Responding to his comments, Conservative MP Victoria Atkins said: "This is the 2020s, not the 1950s - all working mums and dads juggle family, career and general life."

She added: "That one of our final two impressive candidates also happens to be a mum reflects the modern Conservative Party and modern life. Here’s to all working mums."

A source from Jenrick's campaign said their candidate didn't agree with Sir Christopher's comments adding: "He's raising three young daughters himself."

Badenoch's campaign team is not commenting on the remarks.

Speaking to ITV Meridian's The Last Word programme, Sir Christopher said Jenrick had "brought more energy and commitment to the campaign, and being leader of the opposition is a really demanding job.

"And, much as I like Kemi, I think she's preoccupied with her own children, quite understandably.

"But I think Robert's children are a bit older, and I think that it's important that whoever leads the opposition has got an immense amount of time and energy.

"I understand from talking to colleagues that Kemi spends a lot of time with her family, which I don't resent at all.

"But the consequence of it is that you can't spend all your time with your family as at the same time being leader of the opposition.

"You could argue that Margaret Thatcher's family suffered as a result of the commitment and dedication which she gave to leading our country."

Labour MP Helena Dollimore, who was appearing on the same programme, said: "Many women will be shocked by those comments.

"I think there should be no barrier to women standing in public life."

Conservative Party members are currently picking who they want as leader and the result will be announced on 2 November.

Badenoch and Jenrick are the final two candidates, after James Cleverly was knocked out in a ballot of Tory MPs earlier this month.

It is not the first time a candidate's parental status has been raised in a Tory leadership contest.

In the 2016 contest, Andrea Leadsom apologised to Theresa May after suggesting being a mother made her a better candidate.