Boris Johnson turned away from polling station after failing to bring correct ID

Boris Johnson, seen after casting his vote in the 2019 general election - Daniel Leal/AFP

Boris Johnson was turned away from a polling station on Thursday after failing to bring correct identification, despite having been prime minister when a law mandating voter ID was introduced.

Mr Johnson attempted to vote in the local elections in South Oxfordshire but was initially turned away because he did not have sufficient proof of identity.

He is understood to have later returned with the correct ID and been able to cast his vote. A spokesman for the former prime minister said he voted Conservative.

The requirements were brought in by the Elections Act 2022, which became law in April that year when Mr Johnson was prime minister. It means voters must prove their identity with official documents, such as a passport or driving license.

He had defended the requirements amid criticism that they would make it too hard to vote, claiming evidence of identity was not an “unreasonable” request to make.

Voters have been required to show an accepted form of photo identification before collecting their ballot papers since May last year.

Meanwhile, a Conservative MP was forced to rely on an emergency proxy vote on because of the ID rules, which he had supported.

Tom Hunt, who has represented Ipswich since 2019, issued a plea for help in a WhatsApp group of Tory activists after realising he did not have the appropriate photo ID.

Voters have been required to show an accepted form of photo identification before collecting their ballot papers since May last year under reforms introduced by Rishi Sunak’s government.

But people are able to apply for a proxy to go to the ballot box on their behalf in a limited circumstances, including if they are away on polling day, are a registered overseas voter or have a medical issue or disability.

In a WhatsApp message obtained by ITV News, Mr Hunt wrote: “Bit of drama. Turns out I have no appropriate ID to vote tomorrow. However, there is an emergency proxy option if you lose your ID. Deadline tomorrow. Who would like the honours?”

Tom Hunt issued a plea for help in a WhatsApp group of Tory activists after realising he did not have the appropriate photo ID - David Woolfall

On Thursday morning, he confirmed that his efforts to sort out a proxy vote had been successful.

He told The Telegraph: “I’m not getting the violins out. I’m dyspraxic, so I do lose things, and I’ve misplaced my ID – but I’m pleased that this process is in place.

“It’s actually a sign that, despite the criticism the voting system has got from some people about the ID rules, it’s pleasing to see there are these mechanisms in place if something like this happens, that you are able to vote via an emergency proxy.

“I don’t want to blame my dyspraxia for everything – I do need to take some responsibility. But being a dyspraxic MP comes with real challenges being between two flats, one in Ipswich and one in London. That is a struggle, and I can sadly lose things from time to time.”

Dyspraxia is a developmental disorder that affects co-ordination, spatial awareness and sensory perception. It can also affect a person’s memory, planning, organisation, attention and time management skills.