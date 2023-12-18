Tory MP Miriam Cates investigated by standards watchdog

Miriam Cates, elected as MP for Penistone and Stocksbridge in 2019, co-founded the New Conservatives group - Miriam Cates MP pictured in her garden near Sheffield Photo Paul Cooper

Miriam Cates is being investigated by Westminster’s standards watchdog over claims that she caused “significant damage” to Parliament’s reputation.

Daniel Greenberg, the Parliamentary Standards Commissioner, announced on Monday that he is investigating the Tory MP. In a statement, he said Ms Cates was being investigated over an alleged breach of the MPs’ code of conduct but did not give any further details.

The relevant rule states: “Members shall never undertake any action which would cause significant damage to the reputation and integrity of the House of Commons as a whole, or of its members generally.”

Ms Cates has not commented on the opening of the investigation into her. MPs subject to investigations by the Standards Commissioner are barred from talking about them, including disclosing any details of the claims.

The requirement for secrecy has proved controversial, with John Bercow, the former Commons speaker, describing it as a “Kafkaesque process”.

Rishi Sunak was investigated in April when his spokesman confirmed that he was being looked at in relation to whether he failed to declare an interest over his wife’s finances.

Under the code of conduct, MPs “must not disclose details in relation to any investigation… except when required by law to do so, or authorised by the commissioner”.

However, Ms Cates is the fourth MP to be investigated by the Standards Commissioner after being linked to a drinks party that took place during lockdown.

She is reported to have been present at a birthday gathering for Baroness Jenkin, a Tory peer, and Virginia Crosby, a backbencher, in December 2020. She has not commented on the reports that she attended the event.

The Tory MP Sir Bernard Jenkin, the husband of Baroness Jenkin, is also said to have been there, along with Dame Eleanor Laing, the Deputy Speaker.

Ms Cates, Sir Bernard, Ms Crosby and Dame Eleanor are all being investigated by the Standards Commissioner under the same clause of the code of conduct.

Ms Crosby has previously apologised for a “momentary error of judgment in attending the event”, which she insisted was not a birthday party. Dame Eleanor, in whose office the gathering was reportedly held, has described it as a “business meeting” and said social distancing was observed.

The Met Police separately investigated the event for potential breaches of lockdown rules. It issued a statement on Dec 8, saying that the investigation had been closed and the gathering did not meet the threshold for issuing fines to attendees.

If found guilty of a breach of the code of conduct, MPs can face one of two outcomes. In many cases, the Standards Commissioner will order them to issue a public apology for their actions and promise not to repeat them.

For more serious incidents, he can refer them to Parliament’s standards committee, a crossbench group of MPs, to open its own investigation. The committee can recommend that MPs are suspended from Parliament for lengthy periods, which triggers a recall petition in their constituency.

Ms Cates, the MP for Penistone and Stocksbridge in South Yorkshire, is seen by some commentators as one of the rising stars of the Tory Right. She was elected in 2019 as part of the new cohort of Red Wall MPs propelled into former Labour seats in Boris Johnson’s landslide election victory.

Since then, she has co-founded the New Conservatives, a powerful grouping within the Tory party that represents the priorities of the 2019 intake.

Ms Cates has been an outspoken advocate for promoting traditional family values, often urging the Tory leadership to take a more strident position. She has spoken of her concern about declining fertility rates in Britain, calling for her party to introduce policies that promote marriage and having children.

Her remarks on trans rights, and what she has called the “cancellation of women”, have provoked fierce criticism from campaigners on the Left.

