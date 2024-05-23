Tory MPs accuse Sunak of committing ‘hari-kari’ with his party

Rishi Sunak had been expected to call an election for the autumn, but has now gone for July 4 - Christopher Furlong/Getty Images Europe

Rishi Sunak has been accused of “committing hari-kari with his party” by Tory MPs who have been left “absolutely seething” at the surprise announcement of a July election.

Even members of the Cabinet were in the dark about the move until Wednesday, with MPs and party activists now scrambling to get their campaigns off the ground.

Those seeking re-election have to launch into a six-week campaign with limited preparation, while MPs leaving Parliament may not get the chance for farewell speeches.

However, The Telegraph has been told that speculation of a move to remove Mr Sunak as leader with no confidence letters will not come to fruition.

Focus is now turning to the campaign ahead, with just 36 days until voters go to the ballot box and pollsters warning that any Tory MP with a majority of 20 percentage points or less is at risk.

Mr Sunak, whose party is trailing Labour by around 21 percentage points in average nationwide opinion polls, had been expected to call an election for the autumn, but has now gone for July 4.

One Tory MP told The Telegraph on Thursday morning: “People are just p—ed off to be honest with you. I’ve woken up feeling numb. It is committing hari-kari with his party.”

They added: “We’ve just got to knuckle down, go very local with our seats and just show what a danger the Labour government would be.”

Discussing the mood among Tory colleagues, the MP said: “They are absolutely seething. It is a combination of seething and thinking ‘what the hell is happening’... But they are in fighting mode today because we’ve got no choice.”

A second Tory MP told The Telegraph: “I don’t think it’s a positive ‘aha I’ve got you’ surprise. It was more ‘what the hell is that all about’. It is launching into the unknown. I’m not quite sure what wave he’s trying to ride.”

A third said: “We were genuinely surprised. There were rumours the day before but nothing concrete… The only way we know if it’s a good decision is July 4 or the early hours of July 5. It is all about setting the agenda. The PM has done a good job of that so far.”

A fourth Conservative MP said: “It is what it is. Was angry yesterday, but now very much election focused.”

Nicholas Watt, the BBC Newsnight’s editor, reported that a Tory MP when asked about the snap election on Wednesday mimed putting a gun to their head.

More Tory MPs are expected to announce they will not be standing for reelection in the coming days, with the record for quitting Tories set in the run up to the 1997 general election likely to be surpassed.

Conservative Party Headquarters will also be able to parachute favoured candidates into available seats, given different selection rules apply during an election campaign.

Downing Street insiders have denied a suggestion that frustration among Tory MPs and fears of a move against Mr Sunak helped convince him to go for a July election, pointing to good recent economic data as the explanation.