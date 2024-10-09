Tory MPs pivot to the right as centrist James Cleverly knocked out of leadership race

James Cleverly, left, Robert Jenrick, centre, Kemi Badenoch, right, were in the final three of the leadership race (Getty)

Conservative MPs have pivoted to the right, ditching centrist candidate James Cleverly in the race to succeed Rishi Sunak.

The former home secretary was knocked out of the contest on Wednesday afternoon, leaving Robert Jenrick and Kemi Badenoch - both candidates favoured by the right of the party - to face a vote of the membership.

This comes despite Mr Cleverly, who was the bookmakers’ favourite to win the contest, surging into first place at Tuesday’s ballot after securing the support of 39 MPs.

Many watchers expected him to battle it out with one of his more right-wing rivals in the final head-to-head.

Tom Tugendhat and James Cleverly were knocked out of the race this week (PA Wire)

But on Wednesday’s round of voting, he lost the support of two MPs, taking him to 37 votes. Ms Badenoch secured 42 votes, while Mr Jenrick was one vote behind at 41.

Mr Cleverly’s elimination from the race came one day after fellow centrist candidate Tom Tugendhat, a former security minister and favourite of the One Nation caucus of Tory MPs, was knocked out after being backed by just 20 votes.

After Wednesday’s results were announced, Mr Cleverly expressed thanks for the support he received throughout the campaign, calling for the party to unite in order to “take on this catastrophic Labour government.”

The final two MPs will now face an online ballot of Tory members from 10 to 31 October, with the winner of the contest announced on 2 November.

Responding to Wednesday’s ballot, Labour Party chair Ellie Reeves said Tory members have the “unenviable task of choosing between two of the architects of Tory failure”.

James Cleverly was eliminated from the race on Wednesday (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

“Both Kemi Badenoch and Robert Jenrick are central figures in 14 years of hapless leadership and decline, and have already proven they’ve learned nothing from the mistakes that took the Conservative Party to its worst defeat in modern history.

“While the endless bickering continues, Labour is fixing the foundations and sorting out the mess that these two deeply unimpressive figures left behind”, she said.

Mr Cleverly’s elimination comes despite him appearing to win over both MPs and party members at their annual conference in Birmingham, with his speech on the main stage receiving the best response of the four candidates.

Meanwhile, Ms Badenoch’s progression to the final two comes in spite of several hiccups over the course of the conference, with missteps on maternity pay and her suggestion that some civil servants “should be in prison”.