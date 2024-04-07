Tory Party Deletes Bizarre Social Media Post Claiming UK Is 'Second Most Powerful Country In World'

The heavily-ridiculed collage. Conservative Party

The Tories have been forced to delete a bizarre social media post claiming Britain is “the second most powerful country in the world”.

The heavily-ridiculed collage featured pictures of Rishi Sunak, the King, the England football team, a South Korean-built ship, a Canadian car and an American jet.

It was posted on Thursday but has now mysteriously disappeared from the Conservatives’ X (formerly Twitter) feed.

The post went up on X on Thursday. Conservative Party

One theory as to why it has been taken down is that the King should not be dragged into party politics.

Asked on Sky News this morning why it had disappeared, deputy prime minister Oliver Dowden said he had “absolutely no idea”.

He added: “I would commend the sentiment, which is the strength of the UK.”

It is just the latest social media mishap the Tories have suffered in recent weeks.

Last month the party was accused of “trashing Britain to win votes” after it posted a video claiming London is “a crime capital of the world”.

Embarrassingly, the Tories had to delete the original version of the film after mistakenly using footage from New York and trying to pass it off as the capital.

