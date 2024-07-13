Tory party must take its time and learn from the example of Thatcher to regain power

David Davis
Mrs Thatcher
Mrs Thatcher

Today Parliament returns, and the Conservative MPs’ WhatsApp groups are bubbling with both returning MPs and excited newbies. Already in the background you can hear the gears of a number of leadership campaigns as they grind into action. I have no link to any of them but I do have one piece of advice: slow down.

The Conservative Parliamentary Party and government between them has made as many mistakes as the outgoing Major government in 1997, with a similar result. It is vital that we do not also repeat what followed, and condemn ourselves – and the country – to more than ten years in opposition.

As political parties are wont to do, we obsessed about the leadership and ignored the other difficulties that plagued us. Accordingly we rushed into electing William Hague, and handed him a package of problems that would probably have defeated anybody.

We were hopelessly divided, morale in the party was at an all time low, the party organisation was virtually prostrate, as well as being virtually bankrupt with little income and almost no remaining donors. We had very little in the way of new ideas, our campaigns being reduced at one point to the ridiculous soundbite, “five days to save the pound”.

William Hague
William Hague failed to move the dial when he was Tory leader - Julian Simmonds

In Parliament every criticism of the Labour government was met with “it’s your fault” and “we are still cleaning up your mess.” William Hague was probably the greatest orator of his generation, but after four years of battling at the Despatch Box all he could deliver in the next General Election was a paltry one seat improvement. Frankly it was a disastrous wasted opportunity.

Potential disaster

Today we face many, if not all, of the same problems. We rest on a knife edge. Decisions made in the coming weeks could generate a spectacularly different range of outcomes. On one side is potential disaster. Either the right of centre vote is divided by Reform UK, ushering in decades of Labour hegemony.

Or worse, the party is seduced into some deal or coalition with them, potentially precipitating a split with our more centrist MPs that reduces us to not even being the Official Opposition.

On the other side there is the very real possibility of returning to government within four years.

No enthusiasm for Labour

First, the facts: Labour has not seized power through a wave of enthusiasm but by default. Indeed, in this respect this is not the triumphant result of 1997. Instead, Labour secured fewer votes than Jeremy Corbyn did when he lost in 2019.

Jeremy Corbyn
Labour got more votes under Jeremy Corbyn and lost than they did under Starmer who won - Stefan Rousseau/PA

Moreover, Labour’s majorities across hundreds of seats were tiny. In one instance, a Shadow Cabinet member lost his seat. In another, one held on by a mere 500 votes. The swing in the vote share was small but carefully focused.

Consequently, although we as a party face a difficult road ahead, this is a road full of opportunity. But we must avoid rushing into commitments or promises that may hinder our chances at recovery. Last week, the public was unforgiving of our failure to meet promises. They will be equally unforgiving of empty promises in opposition.

Much of what we need to do is clear – rebuild party finances, creating a robust war chest, both for the next election but also for any interim parliamentary by-elections and council elections. If we are beaten by Reform UK in those, it would lead both to an increase in their standing with the public and a corresponding reduction in Conservative morale and determination.

Choosing the right leader

Accordingly we must defend our nearly 5,000 Conservative councillors nationwide, where we have made significant inroads.

And in due course we must choose the right leader of the party, hopefully one who in the next few months will demonstrate real oppositional skills in Parliament.

That being said, the leadership contest should be secondary to rediscovering the party’s position on the challenges the country faces and should not be rushed. Leadership candidates and the party need time to develop ideas.

In the two Parliaments following 1997 the Conservative Party came up with precious few new ideas. By contrast, in 1975 the newly installed Margaret Thatcher and her lieutenants, facing similarly dire challenges to today, commissioned and created the foundations of a whole new set of policies and principles to equip the country for the future.

Mrs Thatcher and her 1989 reshuffled Cabinet
Mrs Thatcher and her 1989 reshuffled Cabinet - Terry O'Neill/Hulton Archive/Getty

Nigel Farage and his new party have one significant advantage over us at the moment: the ability to make assertions that speak to people’s frustrations, backed by untested but plausible ideas.

This opens up the opportunity to discredit or overbid his claims, backed by hard evidence. To be taken seriously, we must seek to promote the feasible over the plausible.

But to do this the party must decide its stance on the seismic challenges the country faces. This must be an intellectual, not ideological, debate.

On immigration, our failure to deliver has pushed voters to Reform UK. Successive government pledges to cut or reduce migration, both legal and illegal, have failed. Where we succeeded, like the 90 per cent reduction in illegal immigration from Albania, it was due to our careful analysis of other European nations’ policies.

Ironically this policy innovation was manufactured by Conservative backbenchers, not by a sclerotic Home Office. This alone tells us that we have a better capacity for policy innovation than the government.

Domestically we must urgently address the issues that matter most to people with greater creativity than we showed in government. We must cut the Gordian Knot of property rights that has blocked housing policy for decades.

Nigel Farage speaking in the chamber
Nigel Farage speaking in the chamber - UK Parliament

We must deal with higher education policies that have serially failed, turning fees and loans into the curse of a generation and a millstone of nearly £10 billion of bad debts written off every year.

We must wean British industry off the addiction to cheap labour first engendered when Gordon Brown was the Chancellor. We need a free market technology policy that can succeed in a protectionist world. It will be difficult but not impossible.

The world is increasingly dangerous. Frankly the defence policies of successive governments have been shamefully irresponsible. Planning for future conflicts will require careful, adaptive policies, focused on expanding our shrunken Army on a cost effective basis, particularly by massively expanding the reserves.

We must focus on realistic goals and pragmatic solutions that resonate with the public’s needs. The path forward requires unity, introspection, and decisive action. We must harness our strengths, learn from our past, and address the pressing issues with informed, well-considered strategies, not public ideological battles.

Together, we can restore public trust, rebuild our party’s standing, and provide the robust opposition required to this Labour government. Labour’s apparent dominance is built on remarkably fragile foundations, which we should begin to undermine starting today.

How we do that is more immediate than who is our leader.  If we take our time then, when we elect our new leader, he or she will have a fighting chance to give this country the government it really deserves.

