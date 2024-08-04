Tory commissioner who appeared to justify far-right riots puts Tommy Robinson-backed statement back online

Hampshire Tory police and crime commissioner Donna Jones has stubbornly refused to back down over a controversial statement that appeared to justify the activities of the far-right and riots up and down the UK.

Ms Jones had said in the statement posted online on Saturday night that arresting thugs was “treating symptom, not cause” before it was deleted after attracting widespread criticism. She put the statement back on the website but with a clarification statement underlining she does not condone thwe violent scenes.

It appeared Ms Jones had decided to take it down, or had been ordered to do so, because of its provocative language at a time of heightened tensions in the UK with violent civil unrest in Southport, Liverpool, Hull, Hartlepool, London, Belfast and Rotherham.

Police and Crime Commissioner for Hampshire Donna Jones (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Archive)

But it has since emerged that Ms Jones removed it because she referenced her role as chair of the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners. She kept the statement on her Facebook page and then around 3pm, just as far-right thugs were besieging and setting fire to a migrant hotel in Rotherham, she put it back on the official website for Hampshire Police and Crime Commissioner.

Critics had reacted furiously to the language in her statement which appeared to put the blame on migrants and a ‘lack of British values’.

In a tweet sharing the statement, former chief prosecutor Nazir Afzal branded the statement “totally unacceptable”.

Lib Dem MP Paul Kohler added: “I trust the shadow home secretary James Cleverly and shadow lord chancellor, Edward Argar, will swiftly disassociate their party from this deeply irresponsible statement from the Conservative Police & Crime Commissioner for Hampshire & the Isle of Wight, Donna Jones.”

Eastleigh MP Liz Jarvis said: “Far from appealing for calm, the statement by Hampshire PCC Donna Jones attempting to justify the criminality we have seen across the UK this week is divisive, inflammatory and grossly irresponsible. Her position is clearly untenable.”

Winchester MP Danny Chambers said: “I'm deeply concerned to learn Hampshire's Police & Crime Commissioner believes the rioters vandalising our streets and attacking mosques are motivated by "the need to uphold British values.These extreme views make her totally unsuitable to hold this position of responsibility.”

Tommy Robinson expressed support for the statement (Maja Smiejkowska/PA) (PA Wire)

But Ms Jones also had support from Conservatives and people on the right of politics.

Mark Littlewood, chief executive of Popcon UK, the movement founded by Liz Truss, said: “A vital statement. The current government must either (a) heed it and u-turn totally or (b) label Donna Jones as a ‘far right activist’. I almost think they might very well do (b). God help us.”

Far-right leader Tommy Robinson questioned why she had initially taken the statement down in a tweet approving of her words.

He said: “UK’s most senior police commissioner releases a statement following riots, to tell the government to listen to the concerns of the public.”

In the statement she said: “I’ve spoken to people from both sides of the spectrum and the only way to stem the tide of violent disorder is to acknowledge what is causing it.

“Whilst the devastating attacks in Southport on Tuesday were a catalyst, the commonality amongst the protest groups appears to be focussed on three key areas: the desire to protect Britain’s sovereignty; the need to uphold British values, and, in order to do this, stop illegal immigration.”

Ms Jones demanded that “the government must acknowledge what is causing the civil unrest in order to prevent it”.

In an additional statement added to the original one on her website, she said: “ “I want to be clear that the violence that has erupted across the UK this week has been criminal, unlawful and senseless.

“I stand by my statement issued yesterday where I called for calm, and for the country to work together stop this mindless, criminal behaviour.

“I fully support the police’s response to stem the growth of these riots and those acting outside of the law should expect to feel the full force of it.

“The violence we have seen has endangered our communities and infected lawful protest on a much broader issue.

“As a country this issue is something we should seek to understand without letting it divide us.

“I am confident there will be a time and place for that discussion in due course.”