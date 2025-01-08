Tory push for grooming gangs vote that would halt child safety bill 'sickening', says Education Secretary

Evening Standard

A Conservative push for an inquiry into grooming gangs that would halt the progress of reforms aimed at bolstering child safety is "absolutely sickening", the Education Secretary said on Wednesday.Bridget Phillipson said her Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill, which is getting its second reading in the Commons this afternoon, will protect children from vanishing in the education system.It will end the automatic right for parents to homeschool children if they are subject to a local safeguarding investigation and ensure councils keep a register of young people who are not in school.The Tories have laid an amendment outlining objections to the bill, along with a call for a statutory inquiry into grooming gangs following a new wave of interest in the scandal after a slew of social media posts by tech billionaire Elon Musk.

