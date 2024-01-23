Tory students under fire after proposing motions to ‘sink the boats’ and ‘invade Yemen’

Conservative student societies’ original Instagram post – now changed – proposed a motion to ‘sink the boats’

Conservative students have come under fire after a motion to “invade Yemen” and “sink the boats” was put forward at a Port-drinking social.

Conservative societies at University College London (UCL) and King’s College London advertised the social evening with plans to discuss motions that “This house would invade Yemen” and “This house would sink the boats”.

An Instagram promotion for the student Port and Policy night – where young Conservatives debate topics while drinking – was accompanied by a picture of a small dinghy packed with asylum seekers making their way across the Channel.

Conservative Party headquarters criticised the societies, branding the event unacceptable and demanded that it should be cancelled.

A CCHQ spokesman said: “This is obviously not acceptable and we will be asking the student groups to remove this and cancel the event.”

‘A disgraceful new low’

Jon Ashworth, shadow paymaster general, said: “While Tory students quaff port and laugh at weak Rishi Sunak’s failure to stop the boats, the British people are looking on in despair.

“Suggestions of sinking boats, after the tragic loss of life in the Channel last weekend, is a disgraceful new low.

“Rishi Sunak and his colleagues should come clean immediately over whether this event is sanctioned by the Conservative Party.”

On Monday night the Instagram post appeared to have been edited to remove reference to sinking migrant boats.

The row came as the UK and the US carried out a fresh set of joint airstrikes in Yemen, in the latest bid to stop Houthi attacks on cargo ships travelling through the Red Sea.

The Ministry of Defence said that four Royal Air Force Typhoons and a pair of Voyager tankers were involved in the latest military strike, which it said saw multiple targets hit at two military sites near the Sana’a airfield in Yemen.

On Monday night the Government also suffered its first parliament defeat in the Lords over its Rwanda deportation plan as peers voted by 214 to 171 for an unprecedented move seeking to delay the treaty with the central African nation.

