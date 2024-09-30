‘Total loss and devastation’: Golfer John Daly updates fans after Helene hits Florida

John Daly is feeling the aftereffects of Hurricane Helene.

The monster storm made landfall on Florida’ s Big Bend last Thursday night and continued its destructive path north. The death toll is currently at 107, as per the AP, and millions remain without power.

READ MORE: A new storm could form in the Caribbean. What you should know

Daly, who lives in Clearwater Beach outside Tampa, revealed on social media early Friday that his home is a disaster area, but he was grateful to be alive.

“For everyone that has reached out, my family are all safe, but all our homes are not,” said the post captured by Sports Illustrated. “As water is pouring out of every crevice! Total loss and devastation after living here all my life! I still cannot imagine ALL we have lost but we are SAFE and all can be replaced!”

The 58-year-old two-time major winner, who is also a singer and guitarist, will perform in a country music concert as planned in Hunstville, Alabama, next weekend.

READ MORE: Did Helene do damage to your property? Some insurance tips