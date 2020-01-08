You Can Totally Ski and Skate in the Same Places Seen in "Spinning Out"

From Seventeen

Whether you're already a figure skating and skiing pro or you just want to learn how to do it, there's no doubt that the best place to do it is at Pinecrest, the place where Netflix's latest hit, Spinning Out, takes place. From the beautiful lush mountains to the lavish lodges where guests stay at, there are so many breathtaking places that the show has showcased throughout its 10 episodes. Plus, with all the different sports that all your favorite characters at Pinecrest participate in, there's a number of things fans can do if they went to visit before the show possibly comes back for season two.

So is Pinecrest a real place? And where did the cast film their skating scenes? Here's everything you need to know about where Spinning Out was filmed...

Is Pinecrest real?

Unfortunately, Pinecrest isn't a real place. But the place that it is said to be taking place in, Sun Valley, is actually real! Sun Valley, Idaho is known for its ski mountains and is a popular place for winter sports. There are a number of resorts that people can stay in to enjoy the weather and have some fun, just like in the show.

So where did they shoot Spinning Out?

Even though Pinecrest might not be real, that doesn't mean that you can't visit the location the show was filmed at. If you're hoping to ski down the same slopes that Marcus and his ski team does, you can head up to Blue Mountain Resort in Ontario, Canada.

Kaya Scodelario, who plays Kat, revealed on her Instagram that Blue Mountain Resort is the place they shot all their exterior scenes.

Meanwhile, if you're looking to skate on the same ice that Kat and Justin practice on, then you can head over to Teen Ranch, in Caledon, Ontario, which serves as the real Pinecrest Ice Arena.









