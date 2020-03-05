Tottenham Star Eric Dier Climbs Into Stands to Confront Fan Who 'Insulted' Him

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Eric Dier climbed into the stands and confronted a supporter after his team’s FA Cup exit at the hands of Norwich City on Wednesday, 4 March.

Footage of the incident showed the star, who represented England during the 2018 run to the World Cup semi-final, having an altercation with a Spurs fan after the loss at Tottenham’s home ground in London.

It was reported that Dier’s actions were in response to a disagreement between the fan and the player’s brother, who was sitting nearby.

Tottenham coach Jose Mourinho told the Guardian that Dier did “something that we professionals … cannot do, but in these circumstances, I think every one of us will do.”

“Because when somebody insults you and your family is there and your family gets involved with the person insulting you, in this case, a younger brother, I think Eric did what we professionals we cannot do. But I repeat, probably every one of us would do," Mourinho was quoted as saying. Credit: Eduardo Gouveia via Storyful