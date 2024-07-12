Tottenham Turks gang boss suspected of being behind Dalston restaurant shooting 'killed in Moldova'

Izzet Eren (Met Police)

A gang boss suspected of being behind a drive-by shooting that left a nine-year-old girl fighting for her life in Dalston has reportedly been gunned down in Moldova.

Tottenham Turks leader Izzet Eren, 41, was shot seven times as he sat outside a cafe in the capital Chisinau on Wednesday, The Mirror reported.

He is said to have been killed by a gunman riding an electric scooter and wearing a helmet in a feared tit-for-tat revenge attack.

Police are reportedly investigating a possible connection to a shooting in Dalston in May, where a nine-year-old girl and three men aged 26, 37, and 42 were wounded when a gunman opened fire near a restaurant on Kingsland High Street.

Police are reportedly probing links with a drive-by shooting in Dalston’s Kingsland Road in May (PA Wire)

The attack was thought to have been intended to target rival gang members. Scotland Yard has previously said "Turkish organised criminal networks" may have been behind the drive-by shooting.

Officers have also said Eren was involved in a gang, known as the Tottenham Turks, which had a long-running feud with the rival Hackney Turks.

The feud had seen numerous shootings dating back to 2009 in both London and Turkey.

A Scotland Yard spokeswoman said: "The Metropolitan Police are aware of reports of the death of a 41-year-old man in the Moldovan capital Chisinau.

"At this time the name of the man who died has not been officially confirmed by Moldovan authorities."

Eren was jailed for 21 years in 2015 for firearms offences and was transferred to a prison in Turkey in August 2019.

He absconded from that prison a month later and detectives later traced him to Moldova.

He had been caught in October 2015 carrying a machine gun in north London while allegedly on his way to carry out a shooting.

But while being taken to Wood Green Crown Court from jail two months later, associates attempted to spring Eren from custody.

Police managed to stop the attempt, but shot 28-year-old Jermaine Baker in the process.