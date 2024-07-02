'It's a touchy subject;' Canton residents dread a second Karen Read trial
Residents of the town we spoke with say they've tried to avoid discussions about the murder trial, while others visiting say the community has become a "tourist attraction."
Residents of the town we spoke with say they've tried to avoid discussions about the murder trial, while others visiting say the community has become a "tourist attraction."
Susan Sarandon's daughter married chef Ian Hock on June 29
The mother of U.S. soldier and former NFL star Pat Tillman said she was “shocked” to hear Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, would be the recipient of an annual award made in the name of her son, who was killed by friendly fire in Afghanistan in 2004. Mary Tillman, the mother of the Pat Tillman,…
"For some reason, I can't think of when exactly they died out. I just remember that they were a thing, and then they weren't."
Op-ed appeared in Newsweek
Cameras caught Academy Award-winning actress Julia Roberts sharing a moment with Chiefs’ Travis Kelce at Taylor Swift’s Dublin concert.
Martha Unger and her daughters Madilynn and Haylie were found safe days after they were last seen
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s lawyers on Monday asked the New York judge who presided over his hush money trial to set aside his conviction and delay his sentencing, scheduled for next week.
"If you eat dark chocolate, just gone ahead and try doo-doo."
The singer and actor turned heads at the music festival. Dua's edgy ensemble and Callum's laid-back style perfectly complemented each other, making them the festival's fashion highlight - See Photos
Emma Raducanu is playing at Wimbledon! Discover more about the British tennis star's private life and her split from billionaire boyfriend, Carlo Agostinelli. Details...
The former child star played the son of Jon Cryer’s character on the popular CBS series
Lopez's iconic green engagement ring is also on prominent display in the new photos
The only three Republican women in the South Carolina Senate took on their party and stopped a total abortion ban from passing in their state last year. Republican primary voters have now booted all the “Sister Senators” from their party out of office. (Production: Noreen Nasir)
Nearly 200 Florida laws are set to take effect today and some of them could have big impacts on you. Governor Ron Desantis signed bills impacting parents, property owners, employment and health care.
NEW YORK (AP) — Video released late Saturday shows an officer in upstate New York fatally shooting a 13-year-old boy who had been tackled to the ground after he ran from police and pointed a replica handgun at them.
MONTREAL — It’s moving day in Quebec, and Mario Lortie is leaving his apartment of 27 years. It’s not by choice. His new landlords, who recently bought the Montreal duplex where he lives, want to convert the building into a single home, so Lortie got the boot. The problem is he has nowhere to go. The 62-year-old former social worker lives on welfare due to health problems, and was paying just $535 a month in rent. After a fruitless search for another apartment he could afford, Lortie turned to a
Taylor Swift got emotional singing “Champagne Problems” from 2020’s Evermore in Liverpool, a song she wrote with ex-boyfriend of six years Joe Alwyn.
A man accused of operating an alleged Ponzi scheme has drowned in a B.C. river, seven months before his criminal fraud trial was set to start in Edmonton.Curtis Quigley, 56, and his former common-law spouse Kathleen Treadgold, were jointly charged last summer with 80 counts of fraud over $5,000.The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) alleged that the $7.8-million scheme was ongoing for 12 years, with hundreds of victims in Alberta, B.C., the U.S. and Australia.The allegations against Quigley and Tread
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida prosecutors knew the late millionaire and financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually assaulted teenage girls two years before they cut a plea deal that has long been criticized as too lenient and a missed opportunity to imprison him a decade earlier, according to transcripts released Monday.
"I’m so old, I remember when social media was a just fun little experiment to connect with former classmates, and now it’s a full blown dystopian nightmare." —@LurkAtHomeMom