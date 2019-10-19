Tough year can't squash Windsor pumpkin regatta

A poor growing season and Hurricane Dorian couldn't squash the 21st annual pumpkin regatta in Windsor, N.S.

The race that involves people paddling giant pumpkins across Pesaquid Lake went off without a hitch on Saturday after nearly being cancelled.

Hundreds of spectators showed up to watch.

"There was a lot of good will that just came from the community wanting to make sure that our festival didn't die," said VanEssa Roberts, the regatta's logistics co-ordinator.

Danny Dill, owner of Dill Family Farms, found five giant pumpkins for the race. One of the pumpkins was grown at the Dill farm, Roberts said.

Dozens of pumpkins are usually involved in the annual race, but this year there were only five.

All the pumpkins were carved and decorated just a few hours before the event. Participants were chosen by lottery.

The winner won bragging rights and a $500 gift card from a local business. Second place earned a $200 gift card and third a $150 gift card.

Kevin Walsh, a dentist in Windsor, won the regatta.

He said the wind made it a challenging race. He said his wife would figure out how to spend the furniture store gift card.

Walsh had some advice for future racers.

"Pick a good pumpkin and carve it out really thin. It's a lot more to do with the craft than the paddler," he said.

Maura Macumber, 12, an avid paddler with the local canoe club, came in third. She planned to use her gift card from a grocery store to buy treats.

Macumber was the only female in the race.

"I felt very pressured by it because I felt like a lot of people were depending on me to do good because I was the only female," she said.

