The Tough-as-Nails Diver's Watch That Won't Destroy Your Bank Account

Getting a high-end watch isn't easy. And I don't just mean scraping together the cash to buy that one timepiece your heart desires. It's not exactly child's play to parse the options, figure out what fits your taste and your budget, and eventually commit to something that's going to take a hefty chunk out of your checking account. And while I truly believe there's something powerful to be said for the investment-level watch (evidence here), I also love the prospect of every guy getting a chance to have that perfect piece on his wrist.

That's why we write about everything from over-the-top picks to damn-affordable Timexes-because, iPhones be damned, it's nice to have an actual watch. And that's also why Italian brand Unimatic has bored a hole into my consciousness. The company makes some seriously stylish watches, sells them for a whole lot less than you'd expect, and should certainly be on your radar. Here's why the brand's blacked-out U1-EN BGW-09 diver deserves a place in your collection.



It looks the part.



Let's be honest: Even though a big-very big-part of getting a great watch is celebrating the craftsmanship that went into it, another big part is how cool it looks. (Please don't shoot the messenger, watch nerds.) Unimatic's diver is a big, burly tool watch that knows exactly what it's doing. It looks like something James Bond would wear to stop some sort of terrible laser thing-if that terrible laser thing happened in 2019. In other words, this might be the watch Idris Elba wears as Bond, if that ever happens. It probably won't... but the watch still looks great.

It's (relatively) affordable.

High horology is a rarified world. We are, after all, talking about a space in which you can create mechanical feats that seem almost impossible-and that come with a price-tag to match. The Unimatic U1-EN BGW-09 isn't cheap, but it's priced fairly. It's made in a (very) limited edition of 300 units, and a Seiko NH35A movement ensures it keeps good time for, well, pretty much forever. I'm not going to even attempt to bullshit: More than $600 is a lot for a watch right now. But when that watch is punching this far above its class, it deserves some attention.

