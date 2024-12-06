Tougher sentences for jealous ex-partners who kill

Jealous ex-partners who kill or strangle their victims will receive tougher jail terms as part of what the Government said is its continued crackdown on violence against women.

The changes to sentencing considerations will ensure the punishment fits the crime in the “most abhorrent” cases, a minister said.

After an independent review into domestic homicide sentencing by barrister Clare Wade, the Government said it is implementing two new statutory aggravating factors, meaning judges must consider stronger sentences for murders involving strangulation or when the killing is connected to the end of a relationship.

The changes for England and Wales are expected to come into force next year.

The Law Commission has also been asked to review the overall sentencing framework for murder and the law of homicide.

This comes in response to issues raised by campaigners, including how diminished responsibility is considered and whether current sentencing rules properly reflect the seriousness of domestic murders.

The Ministry of Justice said 85 people, mainly women, are killed by their current or ex-partner each year, mostly in the home.

Ms Wade’s review of a number of murder cases found 30% involved strangulation and 40% happened at the end, or perceived end, of a relationship – all involving female victims and male killers.

Lord Chancellor and Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood said: “As part of the Government’s plan for change, we are cracking down on violence against women and creating safer streets.

“I fully recognise the concerns raised around homicide law and sentencing, but these are incredibly complex issues and previous tinkering is what has led to the current disparities, so it is right that the Law Commission takes a comprehensive look at it.”

Alex Davies-Jones, the minister for violence against women and girls, said: “The level of violence against women is a national crisis which this Government is determined to tackle, and that includes ensuring the punishment fits the crime for the most abhorrent crimes.

“I want to pay tribute to all those who campaigned for change in this area, including the Joanna Simpson Foundation, Killed Women, and the families of the victims of the Nottingham attacks.”