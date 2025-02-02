The toughest weather of the season is reaching Vancouver
Heavy snow and dropping temperatures will result in multiple days of difficult travel in the lower mainland and Vancouver Island
Heavy snow and dropping temperatures will result in multiple days of difficult travel in the lower mainland and Vancouver Island
Melissa Noble took what was meant to be an epic Christmas vacation to Bali with 18 family members. There were red flags before anyone got on a plane.
"I told her that if she cares so much she should check her bag and mind her own business," the Reddit user shared
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers just opened up two California dams. A spokesperson says the flows are 'controlled' and being coordinated with local officials.
Groundhog or not, winter is here to stay for a while longer yet
With February's arrival this weekend, it will turn another page on the winter season while marking a pattern shift in southern Ontario, with plenty of opportunities for more messy weather
"Make this your honeymoon, don’t put the cost on the guests," a frustrated wedding guest wrote on Reddit
It could rain for many hours each day in the middle of next week as the edge of one of these storms takes a swing into Southern California, forecasters say.
Environment Canada is warning of snow and wintry weather for B.C.'s South Coast starting Saturday night, in what will be the region's first widespread snowfall of the season.The weather agency says a wintry mix of weather conditions will hit the region over the weekend, with a period of heavy snowfall expected to start Saturday night and Sunday morning.It's forecasting total snowfall of 10 to 20 centimetres in Metro Vancouver, though snow accumulations could vary across the region."The highest a
Winter returns to the Prairies in a hurry as an Arctic outbreak and a multi-day snowfall event sweeps across the region
A powerful storm system pummeled Hawaii Thursday with flash flooding, damaging wind gusts, severe thunderstorms and blizzard-like conditions on the high mountain peaks.
This blocking pattern high over Canada will keep folks across B.C. shivering for the foreseeable future
A hotel near the oceanfront in Myrtle Beach is for sale. Here is the asking price and why the owner is selling the property.
Two of the largest wildfires in California that have burned thousands of acres and prompted tens of thousands to evacuate have been fully contained after over three weeks of devastation, officials confirmed late Friday. The Palisades Fire, which broke out on Jan. 7, burned over 23,000 acres and destroyed more than 6,800 structures. The Eaton…
Marriott Vacations has followed the market’s trajectory closely, rising in tandem with the S&P 500 over the past six months. The stock has climbed by 5.4% to $89.11 per share while the index has gained 10.3%.
The good news is that because the top of the volcano is still 4,500 feet below the ocean’s surface, it poses no danger to people.
An American Airlines pilot prioritized putting passengers at ease before take-off in his pre-flight announcement following the tragic and deadly collision earlier this week at Ronald Regan Washington National Airport. Leighton Mixon, a passenger on an American Airlines Thursday evening flight 1044 from Jacksonville International Airport to Miami, found such comfort from the pilot's sincere welcome aboard message, assuring everyone's safety.
A large asteroid could pass close enough to Earth within the next decade that there's a chance it could strike the planet, according to NASA. The space rock, named 2024 YR4, is between 130 feet and 330 feet in diameter and could hit Earth in 2032, according to NASA's Center for Near Earth Object Studies. Astronomers monitoring the ATLAS telescope at the University of Hawaii first spotted the asteroid as it was moving away from Earth on Dec. 27 and reported it to the International Astronomical Union Minor Planet Center, which determined it had never before been seen, Kelly Fast, a planetary defense officer at NASA, told ABC News.
An influx of cold air from the Arctic will finally bring B.C. some precipitation as the dry streak comes to a close, but it also means the chance of low-elevation snow on the weekend
We spoke to maternal-fetal medicine doctors for their top considerations and tips for flying while pregnant.
Local officials in California have revealed that President Donald Trump nearly flooded the region’s farms when his administration tried to send an excessive amount of water south, a feat he bragged about on Friday. “Today, 1.6 billion gallons and, in 3 days, it will be 5.2 billion gallons. Everybody should be happy about this long fought Victory!” Trump gloated in a Truth Social post. Over the last month, the president has often pushed for more water to be directed to southern California to help