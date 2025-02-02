The toughest weather of the season is reaching Vancouver

ABC News

A large asteroid could pass close enough to Earth within the next decade that there's a chance it could strike the planet, according to NASA. The space rock, named 2024 YR4, is between 130 feet and 330 feet in diameter and could hit Earth in 2032, according to NASA's Center for Near Earth Object Studies. Astronomers monitoring the ATLAS telescope at the University of Hawaii first spotted the asteroid as it was moving away from Earth on Dec. 27 and reported it to the International Astronomical Union Minor Planet Center, which determined it had never before been seen, Kelly Fast, a planetary defense officer at NASA, told ABC News.