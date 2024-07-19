Tour de France stage 19 LIVE: Latest updates as Richard Carapaz leads breakaway on decisive day in the Alps

Tadej Pogacar can all but seal Tour de France 2024 glory today on a brutally hard stage 19 route through the Alps which promises fireworks in the peloton.

Pogacar is three minutes clear of nearest rival Jonas Vingegaard and starts the day as favourite to win the stage. It would be the 15th of his career and another major step as he closes in on his third yellow jersey, having won back-to-back Tours in 2020 and 2021. Vingegaard must attack once more and hope an eager Pogacar makes a critical mistake.

Climbers like Simon Yates, Richard Carapaz, Enric Mas and Romain Bardet will like the look of this gruelling profile, which involves three huge Alpine ascents and a summit finish at the mountain resort of Isola. The middle climb of the trio is the giant Cime de la Bonette (22.9km at 6.9%), the highest paved road in France at 2,802m. It promises to be a compelling day’s racing.

Tour de France – stage 19

Stage 19 is brutal 145km Alpine route with summit finish in Isola

Yellow jersey of Tadej Pogacar leads Jonas Vingegaard by three minutes

120km to go: Early breakaway forms on first climb of the day

Best pictures from stage 19

13:25 , Lawrence Ostlere

A few images from the road so far:

The peloton sets off from Embrun (EPA)

Tadej Pogacar follows his UAE teammate Joao Almeida (AP)

Riders in action on stage 19 (Reuters)

Tour de France stage 19: Breakaway begin giant Cime de la Bonette climb

13:13 , Lawrence Ostlere

78km to go: Here we go then, as the breakaway begin the middle climb of three today, the giant Cime de la Bonette (22.9km at 6.9%), the highest paved road in France at 2,802m. Those nine breakaway riders are:

Carapaz, Jorgenson, Kelderman, Van Wilder, Onley, Hindley, Rodriguez, Yates and Prodhomme. The peloton is four minutes back.

Tour de France stage 19: Carapaz leads breakaway over first climb

12:48 , Lawrence Ostlere

110km to go: Richard Carapaz is the first rider over the top of the Col de Vars, and he’s closely trailed by Jorgenson, Kelderman and Van Wilder, and then the rest of this nine-man break.

The peloton is 3 minutes back.

Lanterne Rouge

12:25 , Lawrence Ostlere

Spare a thought for the sprinters left in the peloton. There is no battle on the Champs-Elysees this year, nothing left to gain but the pride of finishing a Tour de France. It will be a long day at the back. Davide Ballerini currently carries the lanterne rouge, though his teammate Mark Cavendish is only one place and one minute ahead of him.

Astana Qazaqstan’s Mark Cavendish, Cees Bol and Davide Ballerini (Reuters)

Tour de France stage 19: Carapaz joins slimmed down breakaway

12:18 , Lawrence Ostlere

114km to go: The breakaway has been shaken up, with several riders falling back and a couple of new recruits burning to bridge over and join them.

Kelderman, Jorgenson, Prodhomme, Van Wilder, Hindley, Rodriguez and Onley have been joined by Richard Carapaz, which they won’t be delighted about – he has looked so strong on the high climbs. Simon Yates is also catching them.

Tour de France stage 19: Breakaway escapes up the road

12:02 , Lawrence Ostlere

120km to go: Here are the breakway members listed in X form. And it’s good to see Oscar Onley in there twice, just to make sure. Jai Hindley might be the strongest climber among this lot, but there is plenty of talent and this breakaway could well stay clear. Michal Kwiatkowski, and Neilson Powless are more strong climbers, while Anthony Turgis has already won a stage this year.

Wilco Kelderman and Matteo Jorgenson are in there as Visma-Lease-a-Bike options to support Jonas Vingegaard further down the track.

Stage 19 preview: Tadej Pogacar ready to attack monstrous Alpine route

11:55 , Lawrence Ostlere

The Cime de la Bonette would be quite a place to make a statement, and Tadej Pogacar may choose to do just that. Pogacar doesn’t need to attack, of course. He leads Jonas Vingegaard by three minutes and any sensible rider would sit on Vingegaard’s wheel all the way to Nice and lock up victory by not losing touch.

But that is not Pogacar, and nor is it in Vingegaard’s nature to simply give up, so expect fireworks even though this race is all but done. Vingegaard may bravely try something if he’s feeling up to it, and Pogacar will almost certainly respond with gusto. He will see this as an opportunity to add to his tally of 14 stage wins, and the breakaway which will likely assemble early in the day will need a sizeable advantage at the foot of the Bonette in order to stave off the advancing yellow jersey.

If it isn’t to be Pogacar’s day then it will require some strong climbing legs in the breakaway – riders like Richard Carapaz and Romain Bardet already have stage wins this year and will eye this type of route, while Britain’s Simon Yates has looked promising on hard days. Spain’s Enric Mas and Australia’s Jai Hindley are two more to watch if they make the break.

Stage 19 profile (Letour)

Tour de France – stage 19 begins!

11:38 , Lawrence Ostlere

And they’re off! Immediately, 20 riders race up the road trying to get in the early breakaway. Tadej Pogacar’s domestique, Marc Soler, is quickly to the front of the peloton to head off the attack. It looks like UAE Emirates want to give Pogacar every chance of winning this stage if they can control it.

11:25 , Lawrence Ostlere

There have been some hard and horrible days in this year’s Tour de France, like stage nine’s chaos on gravel and the gruelling Col du Tourmalet on stage 14, but this race has saved the hardest and highest roads until the end.

After yesterday’s emotional win for Victor Campenaerts, stage 19 is a brute: three monstrous Alpine climbs, back to back, with a summit finish at the mountain resort of Isola. The middle climb of the trio is the giant Cime de la Bonette (22.9km at 6.9%), the highest paved road in France at 2,802m.

Stage 19 map (Letour)

Yesterday: Pogacar maintains three-minute lead

11:12 , Lawrence Ostlere

The moment the yellow jersey group rolled over the line, 13 and a half minutes after Campenaerts:

10:59 , Lawrence Ostlere

Pogacar continues to lead by three minutes and 11 seconds from defending champion Jonas Vingegaard, with Remco Evenepoel just under two minutes further back in third place.

The main peloton rolled over the line some 13 and a half minutes later with Pogacar for once resisting the urge to attack his rivals, instead keeping his powder dry for a monster Alpine stage today which will take on the Cime de la Bonette, the highest paved road in Europe at an elevation of 2,802 metres.

Yesterday: Campenaerts celebrates emotional maiden stage win

10:52 , Lawrence Ostlere

Struggling to speak through his emotions, the 32-year-old Campenaerts said: “The support I have from my girlfriend is incredible.

“She’s always there for me, nine weeks on an altitude camp, she was highly pregnant, she gave birth to our son at the bottom of a climb in Granada. She is the hero in this story.”

Campenaerts spoke about the “very difficult time” he has been through since the end of the Classics campaign, believing he had a contract extension agreed with Lotto-Dstny before talks abruptly stopped. He is now expected to join Visma-Lease A Bike next season.

“I was ignored (by the team) for a long time, it was very difficult when I was on a long altitude camp but my girlfriend was there, she supported me every day when highly pregnant,” he said.

“I was struggling to finish my training schedule but I changed my mind, I talked, I have a bright future in cycling, I became a father and everything is blue skies, only blue skies.”

The Belgian had done his best to feign fatigue in the finale – admitting to “playing a little bit dirty” with his facial expressions – but he was merely holding back before bursting forward in the last few hundred metres to take a popular victory.

Victor Campenaerts beat Matteo Vercher and Michal Kwiatkowski from a breakaway (Jerome Delay/AP) (AP)

10:42 , Lawrence Ostlere

New dad Victor Campenaerts celebrated an emotional first career Tour de France win on stage 18 as Tadej Pogacar kept his lead in the yellow jersey.

Breakaway specialist Campenaerts got his timing right in a three-up sprint against Tour debutant Matteo Vercher and Michal Kwiatkowski to win in Barcelonnette before immediately joining a tearful video call with his girlfriend Nel and their baby boy Gustaaf, a little over a month old.

A heavily pregnant Nel had joined Campenaerts on a nine-week training camp at altitude in the build-up to this Tour, and gave birth to Gustaaf in Spain’s Sierra Nevada just a couple of weeks before the opening stage.

Victor Campenaerts celebrates after winning stage 18 (AP)

Tour de France – stage 19

10:25 , Lawrence Ostlere

Hello and welcome along to what might just be an epic day at the Tour de France! It is certainly an intimidating route, with three huge climbs for the peloton to scale including the highest paved road in France, the Cime de la Bonette, which blocks the way to a summit finish at the mountain resort of Isola.