Tourism Winnipeg takes over Visit Saint Paul Twitter account after winning Jets bet

The glow of the Jets' first-round victory in the NHL playoffs continues to radiate throughout Winnipeg, and now it has extended a little farther south.

For one hour, Tourism Winnipeg took over the Twitter account of Visit Saint Paul, the tourism agency for the home city of the Minnesota Wild.

This wasn't the result of a vengeful hack. Tourism Winnipeg and Visit Saint Paul made a bet that the city whose team won the series would get control of the loser's Twitter account from 11 a.m. to noon.

The Jets beat the Wild in five games, with a crushing 5-0 shutout victory to clinch the series.

But rather than gloat over the superiority of the local sports team, Tourism Winnipeg took the opportunity to promote the Canadian city to its neighbours to the south.

Well, there might have been a little gloating.

The Saint Paul agency was a good sport about it. After begrudgingly handing over the keys to the account, Visit Saint Paul resumed control with a shoutout to the Peg.