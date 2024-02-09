Tourist describes encounter with Iceland's eruption

STORY: "The sky was all red and it seemed very close”, 37-years-old Gibbons told Reuters in an interview after the couple was asked to evacuate from their hotel following a volcanic eruption near Grindavik, on Reykjanes Peninsula on Thursday (February 8).

While driving from Blue Lagoon to Reykjavik, the couple took videos of lava rising from the volcanic fissure.

"As we were driving, we could see the fissure just expanding and the lava rising upwards, and these giant fountains. The video doesn't quite capture the moment. And seeing just this magma just raining, and we had the windows down just to capture the video. I was driving, my wife was holding the camera. And, while we're doing that, there's just this hot air, that we could feel, just coming from that direction. And it was quite shocking,” Gibbons told Reuters.