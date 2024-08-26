Tourist killed and two others missing in ice cave collapse in Iceland

A tourist has died and two more are missing after an ice cave collapsed during a tour group visit to a glacier in Iceland, police have said.

A group of 25 tourists were on an organised tour of the Breioamerkurjokull glacier in the south of the country when a wall of ice collapsed inside the cave.

Emergency services said they are unable to confirm the nationalities of the tourists at this point.

A complex operation involving around 200 people is under way to try to rescue the two tourists who are thought to be trapped under the ice.

Police for the south of Iceland said in a statement: "A group of 25 foreign tourists of several nationalities were exploring the ice cave when the accident happened.

"A large number of rescuers and responders have taken part in the operation.

"The conditions for the search are difficult and it is now dark. It is not considered defensible due to the danger of the scene to continue the search at night. The search has therefore been postponed and will be resumed in the morning."

The tourist who died was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Another person who was seriously injured was taken by helicopter to hospital. Their condition is said to be stable.

The police are investigating the accident.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly.

Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive breaking news alerts on a smartphone or tablet via the Sky News app. You can also follow @SkyNews on X or subscribe to our YouTube channel to keep up with the latest news.