Tourists allowed to return to Jasper after wildfire
The wildfire in Jasper National Park has been declared under control as tourists are allowed to return to some areas, which many say is crucial to the community’s recovery.
The wildfire that burned a third of the buildings in Jasper, Alta., to the ground is now under control, Parks Canada officials announced Saturday."That means that the wildfire has received sufficient suppression action to ensure no further spread outside the defined perimeter of the fire," Landon Shepherd, a Parks Canada incident commander, told reporters. The wildfire perimeter is an estimated 278 kilometres, while the area is estimated to be at 32,722 hectares.Smoke and flames will still likel
The wildfire that ravaged an iconic Canadian national park and the tourist town nestled within it is now under control, officials said Saturday. In addition to lives and livelihoods the fire disrupted a vital tourist season in an area that welcomes millions of visitors a year.
JASPER, ALTA. — Nearly seven weeks since a wildfire forced the evacuation of Jasper National Park and burned nearly a third of the townsite's structures, Parks Canada says the blaze is now officially under control.
