Tourists allowed to return to Jasper after wildfire

A crowd of blue shirts marched across Saskatoon's west side to the beat of drum music. People gathered along 33rd Street West to honour the life of nine-year-old Baeleigh Maurice on Saturday. Maurice was riding her scooter on the street in 2021 when she was struck and killed by an impaired driver. Three years later, the community is determined to keep her spirit alive. "In the end, all we want is justice for Baeleigh," said Rhane Mahingen, Maurice's aunt. "And not even that, but for her life to