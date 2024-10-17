Tourists Stage Surprise Reunion With 'Sweetest Soul' They Met in Bali

Two tourists took their friend by surprise when they turned up at his place of work in Bali, Indonesia, two years after first meeting him there.

Footage from Amber Klaassen shows the heartwarming reunion, with Klaassen and her boyfriend sitting in anticipation as their friend Komang comes to serve their table.

“He recognized us immediately!” Klaassen said.

The couple kept in touch with Komang over the past two years, even sending their family members to meet him.

Klaassen described Komang as “the sweetest soul,” and is running a GoFundMe to help his dream of opening a restaurant come true. Credit: Amber Klaassen via Storyful

Video Transcript

D. My brother oh my god.

D.. D. Oh my God!..