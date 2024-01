The Canadian Press

EDMONTON — A passenger on a transit bus in Edmonton is in critical condition after police say she fell out the vehicle's back door. Police say the bus was making a left turn in the city's west end on Friday afternoon when a 63-year-old woman stood up from her seat and moved towards the rear exit. They say she reached for and held onto a safety bar, but as the bus turned, she lost her balance and fell backwards through the door and onto the street. "Paramedics treated and transported the woman to