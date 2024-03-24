Tower 54-storeys high planned for City of London

Plans for a new 54-storey tower in the City of London are due to be filed this summer, which if approved, would make it one of the tallest buildings in the Square Mile.

Brookfield Properties is looking to redevelop 99 Bishopsgate with a "landmark building".

A spokesperson for Brookfield confirmed it intends on submitting an application with the City of London "mid-year".

The plan is in its second public consultation which ends on 12 April.

A spokesperson for Brookfield said the current skyscraper, which is home to tenants including Huawei, has a number of "significant issues".

These include no pathways for pedestrians and it not contributing to the City of London's Destination City objectives, which are a series of measures aiming to improve the leisure offerings of the Square Mile.

The spokesperson said the plans would maintain a focus on "community, wellness, and sustainability".

"The plans will significantly enhance and increase the amount of public realm amenity around the site including a cultural offer, enhanced retail, and greening throughout," they said.

"This will improve connections and pedestrian thoroughfare to the surrounding area and transport hubs, such as Liverpool Street Station."

The initial plans for the new scheme talk about "animating Wormwood Street" by introducing a new market at the building's ground floor level.

The site is near a number of heritage assets including part of the original London Wall.

Several applications for high-rise towers have been approved in the area, including 55 Bishopsgate, at 63 storeys and 85 Gracechurch Street, at 32 storeys.

Brookfield Properties previously worked on schemes including One Leadenhall.

