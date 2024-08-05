Tower aparthotel closes after 15 years

An apartment-hotel in Birmingham's Rotunda tower has closed after 15 years.

Staying Cool at Rotunda said it has tried to stay open but the aftermath of the pandemic and the dip in demand due to the cost of living made it difficult.

It said it had tried in every way to save the business and apologised for the abrupt closure and the inconvenience to those who had bookings.

“We want to thank the city we’ve called home for the last 15 years. We love you Birmingham and we’re devastated to be saying goodbye like this," a statement said,

Staying Cool at Rotunda has operated in Birmingham's city centre for 15 years [BBC]

Staying Cool posted the announcement to its website and social media pages.

“We tried in every way to save the business that we love like so many others we never really recovered from the financial burden caused by the pandemic and the loans and debts that we built up," it said.

The statement thanked everyone that “helped make Staying Cool the very special indie-business it was” with specific mentions to suppliers, the Birmingham Chamber of Commerce and UK Hospitality.

One commenter on Facebook said he was so sorry to see the hotel close, saying “what with the Electric and now this, my Brummy-adjacent heart is broken”, in regards to the closure of another Birmingham institution.

