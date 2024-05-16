Tower block tragedy: Boy, 6, plunges more than 150ft to death from 15th floor of Newham high-rise

Jacobs House in Plaistow, where a boy has tragically fallen to his death (John Dunne)

A boy aged six died this morning after plunging more than 150ft from a tower block in east London.

The child fell out of a window on the 15th floor of Jacobs House on New City Road, Plaistow shortly before 6am.

Police, paramedics and an air ambulance arrived at the scene in Newham but he couldn’t be saved.

Distraught residents of the 16-storey building demanded answers.

Luka Tunjic, 65, who lives in the building, said: “I was very scared of the windows when my child was young. I always locked them as it can be so dangerous. I live on the tenth floor. I’m so sorry for my neighbours it’s a tragedy. “

A mother-of-two, 28, said: “We are in utter shock.

“We know the family. The parents are at the hospital. Other family members are in the flat.

“Apparently, the boy was up early and then fell from the window.

“It was an accident but no one knows how it happened. People are looking for answers.”

Police, paramedics and an air ambulance arrived at the scene of the tragedy in Newham (John Dunne)

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said “We were called at 5.58am on Thursday, May 16 to reports of a child having fallen from height at New City Road, E13.

“Officers, London Fire Brigade, London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance attended.

“At the scene a six-year-old boy had fallen from an upper floor of an apartment block.

“Despite the efforts of emergency services he sadly died at the scene. His family are aware and are being supported.

“The death is being treated as unexpected and enquiries are underway to establish the full circumstances.

“Our thoughts are with the child’s family at this time.

“There were no arrests. A scene remains in place.”

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 5.59am today to reports of a person fallen from height on New City Road, Plaistow.

“We sent resources to the scene, including ambulance crews, a paramedic in a fast response car and an incident response officer. We also dispatched a trauma team in a car from London’s Air Ambulance.

“Our first paramedics arrived on scene in approximately four minutes.

“Very sadly, a child was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Newham Council has been approached for comment.