Tower Bridge Dinner proceeds help Sac State students from farmworker families

Associated Press

North Carolina's Republican House and Senate leaders said Friday that they have agreed with each other on a supplemental spending proposal that includes hundreds of millions of dollars to eliminate the state's waitlist for private school vouchers. The new proposal includes funding for Medicaid, broadband access and the implementation of a law that forces sheriffs to comply with federal immigration agents. Both chambers are scheduled to reconvene next week for a vote that will likely send the bill to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, whose expected veto can be overridden by the legislature’s GOP supermajorities.