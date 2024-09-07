Tower Bridge Dinner proceeds help Sac State students from farmworker families
Under the CAMP program, students receive peer mentorship, academic and financial advising and other kinds of support from students of similar upbringings.
Under the CAMP program, students receive peer mentorship, academic and financial advising and other kinds of support from students of similar upbringings.
Six women who enrolled in Concordia University of Edmonton's first-ever doctoral program in 2021 are now suing the school, alleging they could not graduate on time because the school did not offer enough clinical field placements.A statement of claim filed with the Edmonton Court of King's Bench in June alleges Concordia cancelled the students' spring assessment practicum course in the spring of 2023 and informed them their clinical field placements with Alberta Health Services for the next acad
SASKATOON, Sask. — A 15-year-old girl is in hospital with serious injuries after she was lit on fire at a Saskatoon high school, police said Thursday.
"A parent told me to make copies of all of their kid's homework, quizzes, and tests to send home because she needed to make sure I knew what I was teaching."
The Saskatoon Police Service says officers are investigating an assault and fire Thursday at Evan Hardy Collegiate that led to a 15-year-old girl being hospitalized.Police say they received emergency calls at approximately 12:30 p.m. CST reporting an assault and a fire.A school resource officer (SRO) who was already on-scene for a different matter arrested a 14-year-old female suspect immediately. The 15-year-old victim was transported to hospital. She sustained what are believed to be serious i
Grade 8 teacher Kelly-Anne Jennings, 40, faces multiple charges, including sexual assault, allegedly committed against current and former students of St. Anthony Catholic Elementary School in Port Hope, Ont., east of Toronto.
Colleges are confirming fears held since the Supreme Court decision against affirmative action, with multiple schools reporting significant declines in Black and Hispanic students among this year’s incoming class. The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Amherst College and Tufts University all released data showing their share of minority students has dropped after the high court…
Instead of telling mothers what they want, I hope the next president focuses on workplace policies that give women maximum freedom to set up the work-life situation that is best for them.
As the new school year began in P.E.I., MLAs were told that teachers are experiencing significantly more violence in the classroom than they did just a few years ago. The P.E.I. Teachers' Federation told a legislative standing committee on Thursday that educators need more support to keep classrooms safe, while calling the recent spike in violence an "epidemic." Federation president Andy Doran said eight per cent of teachers surveyed three years ago said they had experienced violence at school.
Higher education badly needs change, but what should those changes look like?
Lawmakers are expected to vote on the bill next Monday and Wednesday.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The former Uvalde, Texas, schools police chief asked a judge on Friday to throw out the criminal indictment filed against him over the slow law enforcement response to the 2022 Robb Elementary School shooting that left 19 students and two teachers dead.
4 dead in Georgia high school shooting
North Carolina's Republican House and Senate leaders said Friday that they have agreed with each other on a supplemental spending proposal that includes hundreds of millions of dollars to eliminate the state's waitlist for private school vouchers. The new proposal includes funding for Medicaid, broadband access and the implementation of a law that forces sheriffs to comply with federal immigration agents. Both chambers are scheduled to reconvene next week for a vote that will likely send the bill to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, whose expected veto can be overridden by the legislature’s GOP supermajorities.
Woman accused of crashing into high school student indicted on multiple charges
Teachers at the Georgia high school, where a shooter killed four people on Wednesday, pressed wearable panic buttons -- in use just one week -- to alert law enforcement officers that they were in danger. Responding officers could potentially pinpoint the location of the person who had pushed the panic button on maps on their mobile phones of the large Apalachee High School campus located around 40 miles northeast of Atlanta. Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith told a news conference on Wednesday of the panic button system.
After another school shooting left four dead at a Georgia high school Wednesday, parents nationwide had a hard time sending their kids to school.
UCLA, convulsed with protests over the Israel-Hamas war last spring, unveiled a plan to rebuild community ties with enhanced safety measures, broader dialogue.
A few weeks into the school year at Clear Dot Charter School in downtown Columbia, our teachers can see what a difference this policy change has made
A federal court put a temporary restraining order on Biden's second try at broad student-loan forgiveness, which was set to be carried out next month.
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A fire in a school dormitory in Kenya has killed 18 students and 27 others have been hospitalized, with 70 children unaccounted for, the country’s deputy president said Friday.