Tower Hamlets: Ministers formally intervene at east London council after 'toxic' culture found

Ministers formally intervened in the running of Tower Hamlets council on Wednesday after a damning report raised concerns about a “toxic” political culture.

Local government minister Jim McMahon said the government remained concerned about the running of the borough and appointed a team of officials to oversee improvements.

A ‘best value’ report in November found a lack of trust and respect among both political parties and management meant the executive at Tower Hamlets Council remained unchallenged, with decision-making dominated by an inner circle around the mayor, Lutfur Rahman.

Mr Rahman was previously banned from public office after a High Court ruling in 2015 found he had won the 2014 election in the borough with the help of “corrupt and illegal practices”.

These included the wrongful portrayal of his rival Labour candidate John Biggs as a racist and the allocation of grants in a way that amounted to bribery.

Mr Rahman later staged a return as the directly-elected leader in 2022 with his Aspire party.

Report heard concerns Tower Hamlets Council had ‘toxic’ political culture

In a statement, ministers said intervention was “necessary” because of concerns the council was failing over “governance, leadership, culture, and partnerships".

Under the arrangements, ministerial envoys - including former Newham chief exec Kim Bromley-Derry - will scrutinise the council and report back to government until March, 31 2028.

Due to the “nature and scale” of the intervention, Mr Bromley-Derry will be paid £1,100 a day for 120 days to help drive up standards, while two assistant envoys will be paid £1,000 a day for a combined 120 days.

In budget plans, due to be officially signed off next month, the council has put aside £6million to pay for the Government intervention and make the improvements necessary.

Ministers have warned the council they have not "ruled out the possibility of further action in the future" if improvements are not seen.

In a letter to Mr McMahon, Mr Rahman and chief executive Stephen Halsey said the council “accepted” the findings of November’s report, and had already begun making improvements.

They added: “We are determined that this statutory support package can be a fresh start to achieve meaningful and lasting change at the LBTH and welcome the input, oversight and support of the Ministerial Envoys to re-balance the political divisions and support the statutory officers in their role.”

Ministers previously intervened in Tower Hamlets between December 2014 and September 2018.