Tower of London’s heritage status under threat from City’s tall buildings plan – Historic England

The Tower of London is already dwarfed by the City skyline - Alexander Spatari/Moment RF

The Tower of London’s official World Heritage status is under “real threat”, according to Historic England.

The warning has come from the heritage watchdog in the wake of the City of London Corporation’s draft policies for tall buildings.

Concerns have been raised over the draft City Plan 2040, which the watchdog said was “unsound in its current form” because of its wider heritage impacts.

The consultation on the corporation’s guiding document to aid the development of the Square Mile will conclude on June 17.

Concerns have been raised over the draft City Plan 2040 for expansion - DBOX/Â© DBOX for Eric Parry Architects

It is not the first time that concerns have been raised as officials from the United Nations cultural heritage organisation (Unesco) took the decision to visit the site previously over fears it was being overshadowed by skyscrapers.

Shravan Joshi, the chairman of the City of London planning and transportation committee, told the BBC the policies would have an impact in terms of supporting economic growth and celebrating heritage assets as they will shape future planning decisions.

Historic England wrote: “We believe that policies relating to tall buildings and the City Cluster in the draft plan represent a real threat to the World Heritage Site status of the Tower of London.

“The quantum of development proposed would result in severe harm to the significance of St Paul’s Cathedral and the outstanding universal value of the Tower of London.”

In a submission seen by the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), dated May 24, which is yet to be made public, Historic England said policies on offices and tall buildings were likely to “severely harm” assets such as St Paul’s and the Tower of London.

Unesco has long-standing fears that the Tower of London is being overshadowed by skyscrapers - Michael Foley / Alamy Stock Photo/ALAMY

Historic England said there was a “very serious inherent conflict and incompatibility” between its aspirations for the historic environment and its target of adding 1.2 million sq m (13 million sq ft) of office floorspace.

The watchdog underlined it wished “to work with the City to find ways to accommodate growth while conserving the historic environment”.

A spokesman for Historic Royal Palaces, which manages the Tower of London, said it had raised “similar concerns” as Historic England.

Mr Joshi said the aim of the plan takes a “bespoke and exhaustive approach to tall buildings and heritage” and “recognises the exceptional significance of the World Heritage Site and the Cathedral.”

Historic England believes St Paul's is also being 'severely harmed' by the tall buildings policy - VV Shots/iStock Editorial

“The Plan will ensure development protects and celebrates all our heritage assets while continuing to support the economic growth of the capital,” he added.

“In the City, growth and conservation combine to define what is unique about the Square Mile, and this is ultimately at the heart of the plan.”

The communities secretary will consider the plan when the consultation ends and it will also be looked at by an independent planning inspector.

It is expected that the City of London Corporation will adopt the plan in 2025.

A further response has been requested from the City of London along with the Historic Royal Palaces.