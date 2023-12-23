TOWIE’s Tommy Mallet says he has “nothing financially” after quitting footwear business

Jeff Spicer - Getty Images

The Only Way Is Essex's Tommy Mallet has revealed that he has "nothing financially" following his exit from his footwear business.

The reality star, who recently confirmed a cameo return to the Essex based show, appeared on podcast Getting There and discussed his financial troubles, despite having recently departed from luxury shoe wear brand Mallet London as a Director.

"I've got nothing financially at the moment. I basically made an acquisition in January, it was quite a big one and it was to buy some shares back for Mallet," he explained.

Jeff Spicer - Getty Images

Related: TOWIE star Nicole Bass announces birth of baby girl and reveals sweet name



Continuing, he revealed further that he wanted to "start from scratch".

The star, who welcomed son Brody with wife Georgia Kousoulou in 2021, said: "I put money into Mallet to get my shares back up thinking that I was going to go and basically build the next year, just full force.

"And obviously, after seeing you, I lost the baby. That turned my whole world around and I was like, something needs to change.

"I basically started from scratch. I've got the biggest tax bill ever."

Lime Pictures

Related: TOWIE's Megan McKenna hospitalised with "painful" complications following surgery

Tommy recently confirmed his marriage to TOWIE co-star Georgia . The pair, who got engaged in February 2022, sealed the deal in a ceremony at Islington Town Hall on December 1.

"We done a thing," the pair wrote in a joint post on Instagram, shared to both their accounts to celebrate the nuptials.

The couple, who have had their lives charted by the spin-off Georgia and Tommy: Baby Steps, announced that they'd sadly lost a child while filming for the fourth season of the show.

The Only Way Is Essex airs on ITVBe.

You Might Also Like