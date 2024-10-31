TOWIE's Shelby Tribble reveals blossoming baby bump

The Only Way Is Essex star Shelby Tribble has put her baby bump on display after announcing pregnancy with co-star Sam Mucklow.

The couple are parents to their first son Abel, with "Baby Number 2 coming soon", as Shelby previously teased on Instagram.

A few weeks after the official announcement, the reality TV star returned to the social platform to share a sweet snap with Abel. Shelby and her son pose on the beach as he kisses her baby bump.

"Beach babies," she captioned the shot, adding a sun emoji.

Shelby and Sam first appeared on TOWIE in 2018, embarking on a relationship not long after joining the reality show. Their stint on the programme didn't last long, as the pair departed in October of the following year.

At the time, Sam cited juggling filming with his other commitments took a toll, though he explained that he and Shelby could continue their relationship outside the pressures of the show.

"Juggling filming three days a week and trying to manage my various work commitments, it was no longer feasible for me to continue on the show," he said back then, in 2019.

"After having long [discussions] with various people at the TOWIE production company, we made the mutual decision that it would be best for me to leave the show.

"Me and @shelbytribble have never been happier, and we are continuing our little fairy tale away from the pressure and anxiety from the show."

The pair announced they were expecting their first child together in May 2020 and welcomed Abel in November of the same year.

The Only Way Is Essex airs on ITVBe and streams on ITVX.

