Town centre anti-social behaviour system extended

The reporting system is intended to reduce anti-social behaviour in Northampton [BBC]

A system designed to stop anti-social behaviour in a town centre has been extended for a further year.

The Northampton Town Anti-Social Behaviour Reporting Scheme (NTARS) is an app that shares information between shops and police.

It means reports of issues are shared directly with West Northamptonshire Council and the Northampton Business Crime Partnership.

Mark Mullen, from the Northampton Business Improvement District (BID), said criminals were "not welcome in our town centre".

Northampton town centre is currently undergoing a multimillion pound revamp [BBC]

The system also works on a mobile phone app.

Businesses can directly report instances of anti-social behaviour, including begging and street drinking, as well as offences such as environmental criminal damage, graffiti and fly-tipping.

They can also report areas of rough sleeping for the council and charities to intervene.

It also features "galleries" of offenders which users can view.

Mark Mullen, from the Northampton Business Improvement District, said business were supportive of the system [BBC]

The funding for the scheme has come from Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner.

Mr Mullen said the system "significantly increases our resilience to anti-social behaviour and is a prime example of the independent spirit our businesses show in ensuring Northampton is a safe and welcoming place to visit".

