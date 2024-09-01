Town centre redevelopment designs revealed

The area linking Washington Square with Murray Road will receive "a whole new look", Cumberland Council said [Cumberland Council]

Designs for a £2.1m redevelopment of a town centre have been released.

Work in parts of Workington are scheduled to begin early in the new year, Cumberland Council said.

The project will include areas of Murray Road, Upton Street and Central Way, with the aim to improve public space.

New seating, landscaping and a reconfiguration of a junction outside the bus station have been proposed. The designs are set to be finalised in September.

It is estimated the work will take 10 months to complete, with the new areas fully reopened by next autumn, the Labour-led authority said.

The project received funding from the previous Conservative government and the work is being managed by the council.

New seating and landscaping will give areas a "pocket park" feel, the council said [Cumberland Council]

The designs show a "whole new look" for the area which links the pedestrianised shopping streets of Washington Square with Murray Road.

"Priority will be given to pedestrians, ensuring easy walking routes for those moving from one section of the town centre to the other," the council added.

The Murray Road junction outside Workington bus station will be reconfigured, which the council said would give easier access to buses.

New landscaping has also been proposed.

Buses will have easier access to the station when work has been completed [Cumberland Council]

Leader of Cumberland Council Mark Fryer said it was "part of the £30m of investment currently taking place" in the town, after it received funding from the Towns Fund.

"We want people to seek out our towns for their individual characteristics," he added.

Follow BBC Cumbria on X, Nextdoor, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk

More stories from BBC North East and Cumbria

Related Internet Links