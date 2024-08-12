Town centre street closed for police investigation

A street in a town centre has been closed due to a police investigation.

Sheep Street, in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, was first reported as closed, between Commercial Way and A5128 Oxford Street, at 04:42 BST, according to the AA.

In a post on X, Northamptonshire Police said they would provide an update once they have more information.

Drivers have been advised to seek alternative routes.

