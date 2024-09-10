Town council bans 'outdated' trail hunt meet

The Dunston Harriers hunt had been banned by the newly elected Wymondham Town Council [Getty Images]

A Boxing Day trail hunt meet has been banned in a town, with its mayor alleging it has "strong links to terrorising wildlife under the guise of tradition".

The Dunston Harriers met at the market cross in Wymondham, Norfolk, an event dating back to at least the 1960s and attended by several thousand people.

Wymondham Town Council took the decision against the "outdated practice", despite objections from local businesses.

Representatives from the hunting group declined to comment on the decision and it is unclear whether the parade will be held at another location.

The Dunston Harriers are a trail hunting group – an activity that mimics traditional fox hunting with dogs but instead follows an artificial scent along a predetermined route.

However, critics claim it is sometimes a "smokescreen" for illegal practices and that the pack often picks up the scent of live animals, resulting in them being caught and killed, said the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

The Dunston Harriers were subject to criticism following an incident two years ago in which at least 20 of their hunting dogs were killed on a level crossing in Great Moulton after they strayed from the pack.

The event has also previously seen clashes between supporters and anti-hunting protesters.

'Outdated practice'

Lucy Nixon, a member of the town council, said: "Some people believe that hunting with hounds is a rural tradition but I do not believe that this is a good enough justification.

"There are many practices in this country that we have realised are wrong as time goes on and they have been consigned to history."

Suzanne Nuri-Nixon, chairwoman of the council and mayor of Wymondham, said: "I’m proud that councillors showed our town is not prepared to host an event which has strong links to unlawfully terrorising wildlife under the guise of tradition and country pursuits.

"This outdated practice rightly belongs in the past. The world has moved on."

Hunt supporter Robert Savage, who represents Wymondham at Norfolk County Council, said: "The town council needs to consider that it is making this decision on behalf of the residents of Wymondham and not on their own personal opinions – however desirable that may be to them.

"They need to give the people of Wymondham what they have voted for with their feet by turning up on Boxing Day again and again."

A spokesperson for the British Hound Sports Association said: “Since the Hunting Act 2004 there has been increased participation in trail hunting, both in terms of the number of people taking part and the number of followers. No wild animal is pursued during a trail hunt.

"Instead, a scent trail is laid before each day’s hunting which the hounds follow with their noses. This allows the traditional activity to continue, in full compliance with the law.

"In the past 20 years there have been 25 convictions for breaches of the regulations, out of nearly a quarter of a million days’ hunting across the country.”

