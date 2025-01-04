‘This town is dead’: Haitian migrants flee Ohio amid Trump deportation threat

A message circulating on a Haitian WhatsApp group in Springfield, Ohio lists the best destinations for those fleeing the town in the wake of Donald Trump’s election win.

All of them are states run by Democrats who could provide sanctuary for Haitians worried about being deported following Mr Trump’s election victory: New York, New Jersey, Illinois, Vermont, Massachusetts and California.

It is believed that thousands have left for those states in the weeks after polling day. More of Ohio’s sizeable Haitian population is preparing to follow.

Springfield has had an uneasy time in the political spotlight since Mr Trump declared, at the presidential debate in September, that Haitian residents were eating cats and dogs and the “pets of the people that live there”.

Before that, it had been remembered – if it entered the minds of the American people at all – as a manufacturing hub that produced most farming equipment in the United States, before sliding into rust-belt decline in the late 20th century.

But it was Mr Trump sweeping to power last month that truly put the nail in Springfield’s coffin for Haitian residents.

None of the criticism that followed the president-elect’s unsubstantiated claims about the town’s new arrivals eating habits persuaded him to apologise, and three days later he doubled down.

“We’re going to have the largest deportation in the history of our country,” Mr Trump declared. “And we’re going to start with Springfield and Aurora [in Colorado].”

Darvah Germaine, a Haitian who runs a restaurant in Springfield, is one of those who are thinking about leaving if the exodus continues - Benedict Smith

Nobody is sure how many Haitians moved to Springfield in the waves of migration between 2016 and 2022, but it is estimated at between 12,000 and 15,000 in what locals call a “small town” – technically a city – with a population of 58,000 in 2020.

Now nobody knows how many are left, but anybody connected to the Haitian community has stories about the people who have packed their bags since election day.

Darvah Germaine, a Haitian who runs a restaurant in Springfield, is one of those who are thinking about leaving if the exodus continues.

After moving to the town a few years ago, he set up the restaurant with his wife, Keket, for the new arrivals looking for a taste of home as they took jobs and bought houses on the south side of town.

For a long time, life was good, as the business’s fortunes rose along with the swell of the area’s Haitian population.

Just weeks ago, it was filled with customers who would sit down at tables for generous portions of goat or snapper heaped with plantain, rice and salads.

Mr Germaine would size up customers and occasionally warn them they wouldn’t be able to eat it all.

Others came for the Italian meals – meatballs and linguine in alfredo sauce – with a Haitian twist.

Margery Koveleski believes as many as five thousand Haitians have left since Mr Trump’s election win - Benedict Smith

There are no cats or dogs on the menu, despite Mr Trump’s claims. The closest it gets is a Coney Island-style hot dog.

But according to Mr Germaine, the Republican’s election win caused panic among the Haitian population and thousands have already left Springfield.

The restaurant’s prospects went with them.

“The town is kind of gone now. It’s dead,” he said, glancing around a deserted dining room where the only movement is the blinking lights on the slot machines. “It used to be full in here – I don’t know how far we can go with the way it is right now”.

Of the eight staff that Keket Bongou employed, six have left. Luckily, there are no customers to serve – so the staff shortage is not an issue, he said wryly.

Mr Germaine, who moved from Haiti to Florida in the 1980s, is not at risk of deportation, but Keket and his step-daughter are.

Like many Haitians, they came to the US on the temporary protected status (TPS) scheme that is scheduled to lapse in 2026.

Mr Trump may decline to extend it and Tom Homan, his immigration tsar, has suggested he could end it on the first day of the new administration – although this would almost certainly prompt a legal challenge.

How exactly the eating dogs and cats rumour started is unclear - Getty/Rebecca Noble

“They’re scared. They’re really scared of that. Keket’s daughter, she wants to move,” Mr Germaine said.

Real-estate agents across Springfield are sceptical about Haitians selling up and moving out en masse, but several have clients who were on the verge of buying a house who are now waiting to see what Mr Trump does in office before deciding to settle down.

Sadrac Delva, a real-estate agent who moved from Haiti in 2020, has a number of friends and clients who have fled Springfield. A few days earlier he dropped two of them off at the airport.

“Three or four months ago, it was pretty hard just to find an apartment, but now a lot of people are leaving, there’s a lot of availability in terms of apartments or houses,” he said.

“When you go to churches, when you go to grocery stores that Haitians used to go to, you don’t see a lot of Haitians any more.”

He has been discussing with his wife whether they should follow others out of state, wary of the prospect of deportations and the threats that other Haitians living in Springfield have received since election day.

But for now, at least, they are staying put.

‘We are ready to move at any time’

Moving outside of Ohio would mean Mr Delva would have to requalify as an estate agent, and his wife would have to abandon her nursing studies.

“We are ready to move at any time. If I have to move tomorrow, I will do it to protect my family – I have three daughters, so I will see how it goes,” he said.

Friendly Bakery and Groceries bears the hallmarks of the Haitian businesses that have sprung up in Springfield: the blue-and-red flag displayed prominently in the window, and a sign swinging in the wind advertising money transfer to Haiti.

In a dimly-lit office in a back room of the shop, Margery Koveleski, whose parents moved from Haiti to the US in the 1960s, believes as many as five thousand Haitians have left since Mr Trump’s election win.

Her wall is plastered with phone numbers to help the new arrivals get settled: immigration authorities, utility companies, taxi services.

She calls herself a “middleman”. Many of the Haitians call her “mom”.

Now, much of her work is booking plane tickets for people leaving town for Democrat-run states that would oppose the Trump administration’s mass deportation programme.

‘All the Haitians are gone’

On a frosty December morning, three Haitians were waiting on the chairs lined up in the stockroom, among the shelves of barley drinks and packs of roasted cashew nuts.

One of them was looking for help with an asylum application, another was struggling to understand his energy bills, and the third wanted to book plane tickets and leave town for good.

“Recently, this one gentleman came by and said: ‘Margery, I just wanted to let you know that I’m leaving.’ He said: ‘I’ve been living in this neighbourhood where all the Haitians are gone,’” Mrs Koveleski said.

“There’s another guy who hasn’t left yet. He said: ‘My daughter is crying – ‘Daddy, don’t you love us?’ Because they used to have a lot of Haitians in the school, now there’s only two students left.”

Springfield School District did not respond to a request for comment.

Most Haitians who leave town are heading for states where sympathetic Democrats are in charge. The place that everyone mentions is Boston, Massachusetts, where the mayor has said officials won’t cooperate with immigration enforcement.

But Katie Kersh, an Ohio immigration lawyer, says fleeing to different states would accomplish little because immigration is a federal responsibility.

Since the election, she has taken a “stronger” stance in the pro bono legal clinics she runs in Springfield’s St Vincent de Paul society, telling Haitians they should not be waiting for their TPS to process before making an asylum application.

“One of the things we’ve been doing is really encouraging everybody to apply for everything they can as soon as possible,” she said.

“TPS is temporary, and it can be taken away.”

Cats and dogs rumour

How exactly the eating dogs and cats rumour started is unclear, but one case cited by the Trump campaign was a woman by the name of Anna Kilgore, who submitted a police report about Haitians living nearby when her tabby cat didn’t come home.

When “Miss Sassy” eventually reappeared without any obvious signs of being killed or eaten, she reportedly apologised to her neighbours with the help of a language app.

Ms Kilgore, still flying her Trump-Vance flags more than a month after election day, where most of the surrounding houses had Christmas decorations, declined to comment when approached by The Telegraph.

A white plastic cat’s bowl lay a few feet away on a weather-beaten porch, collecting rainwater.

Mr Trump’s comments exposed those fault lines that were already running through the community, and pulled them further apart.

Some locals say that Springfield’s black and white communities resent the ambitious Haitians who work hard and want a house on the nice side of town and an expensive car.

Others claim their presence has allowed companies to fill jobs with non-union employees who will work for “slave labour wages”, driving down salaries for people who have lived there their whole lives.

Laura Rosen Berger, who chairs the local Republican party, believes Mr Trump’s comments on the debate stage drove Springfield’s voters out the polls, meaning he won it by some 150 votes after losing in 2016 and 2020.

“President Trump made those comments at the debate and it put Springfield on the map. It gave people who are upset about the issue a reason to go out and vote,” she said.

In the wake of Mr Trump’s claims and deportation plan, Margery Koveleski believes that Springfield’s Haitian community, for the brief time that it existed, is over.

Behind her desk is a painting by her daughter, which shows a Haitian man beating a path through the jungle towards the US.

He holds a flaming torch – meant to symbolise the hope of new immigrants – while his son clings to his shorts.