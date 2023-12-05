Town declares emergency over homelessness after fatality

St. Stephen has declared a state of local emergency over homelessness after a person was found dead "in a public space," council heard Monday evening.

Community groups have been working to open an out-of-the-cold shelter in St. Stephen for a second year, with the province ruling out an initial location in October. In an emergency meeting Monday, Municipal District of St. Stephen council voted unanimously to declare a state of emergency, citing the fatality, "deplorable living conditions" for unhoused people and the province's "failure" to find a solution.

"The failure of the Government of New Brunswick to provide adequate housing and social services to citizens affected by homelessness has resulted in deterioration of quality of life within our community," said the motion, read Monday by Mayor Allan MacEachern. "The threat to public health and safety now exists within the Municipal District of St. Stephen due to the homelessness crisis ... which continues to grow, leading to deplorable living conditions and death of unhoused and unsheltered persons within our community."

The motion suggests there are approximately 70 people experiencing homelessness in St. Stephen, which had a population total of 4,510 in the 2021 census.

Using powers under the provincial Emergency Measures Act, the motion orders Premier Blaine Higgs and various cabinet ministers to release resources and create an emergency plan, as well as to evacuate those at risk of "exposure, illness and death."

"We're at a changing point now, it's definitely winter now ... we're way behind, we just can't sit here as human beings and watch this happen before our eyes," MacEachern told Brunswick News. "The province has to take action, and solid action. I'm not saying that they're not doing anything, but they need to take the wheel here, and put the teams to work. These are all skillsets that a municipality does not have."

The province's ministry of social development told Brunswick News last week that it had contracted with outreach provider NeighbourhoodWorks, and that they would provide financial support for out-of-the-cold response "when the community has identified an appropriate location." The Warming Centre Working Group said it had evaluated more than 20 different parcels of land, and proposed a location that was deemed "no longer a viable option" by the province in late October.

MacEachern told Brunswick News that he hasn't heard from the province on the issue since Monday of last week. After last week's council meeting, he said the idea of a state of emergency was discussed, and they begun discussions in earnest on Thursday, with staff drafting the resolution over the weekend. He said he only learned about the fatality through the "rumour mill" on Monday.

The motion stated that on Dec. 1, "emergency services were forced to respond to fatality of a resident in a public space, in a situation that only became more likely as winter conditions worsen."

MacEachern directed questions about the fatality to the RCMP. Brunswick News has reached out to the RCMP for comment, and is awaiting a response.

"This is something that was not taken lightly, folks, this is something that we had to do as a community, and I appreciate council supporting it," MacEachern told the meeting, thanking staff for their help in drafting the resolution. "We're doing the right thing, they're human beings and we gotta take care of them."

Andrew Bates, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Telegraph-Journal