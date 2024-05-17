Town of Essex Community Neighbourhood Clean-Up Program launched

If individuals or groups are looking to host their own community clean-up, that initiative can now be registered on essex.ca, allowing organizers to pick-up gloves and garbage bags, and further arrange for Town staff to pick-up the filled garbage bags left at a designated location.

The idea of creating the new Town of Essex Community Neighbourhood Clean-up Program sprouted from many garbage-type clean-up initiatives being hosted throughout the community, Jake Morassut, Director of Community Services, told Council during the May 6 meeting.

The Town of Essex Community Clean-Up Program is being coordinated through the Parks and Facilities division.

It will take place from April 1 until October 31 each year.

Essex Council approved the distribution of resources – like gloves and garbage bags - and will allow for Town staff to pick-up the waste materials collected during community clean-up initiatives.

“The Town of Essex Community Clean-up Program encourages neighbours to come together for a common cause of removing litter from our municipality,” Morassut noted in his Report to Council. “It is a great way for residents to get to know their neighbours and provide an opportunity for people to get involved in keeping their neighbourhood safe, clean, and litter-free.”

The clean-up kits will be available at the Essex Centre Sports Complex or the Harrow & Colchester South Community Centre.

Pre-registration is required to take advantage of the program.

This initiative does follow one of the focus points outlined in Council’s Strategic Plan, adopted last-year as a roadmap for this Term of Council; to care for the natural environment.

“We want to make sure we are providing access to residents looking to [coordinate a clean-up],” Morassut said. “Having a clean community is great for everybody.”

