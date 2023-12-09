The town of Lumsden may follow the lead of Weyburn RM

The Town of Lumsden will be exploring following the lead of RM of Weyburn No. 67 after passing a resolution at the SARM mid-term convention this month.

Resolution # 16-23MWHEREAS there are inconsistent policy and decisions and extensive staff turnaround time within the Community Planning Branch with the Ministry of Government Relations.WHEREAS the changes are resulting in increased demands on municipal staff to fulfill their requirements.WHEREAS this has been an ongoing problem for many years, and no changes have been made.BE IT RESOLVED that SARM request the Ministry of Government Relations Community Planning be evaluated and reconstructed to better serve municipalities.

At their regular council meeting on Tuesday, the Town of Lumsden Mayor Bryan Matheson described the SARM motion as the "micromanaging of community planning," commenting that the Town was also experiencing the same.

"... I talked to SUMA, and they are getting a number of complaints from different municipalities that are having lots of things delayed because of community planning. And I'm told from the government, well, we are short- staffed. So my question is, how much is it micromanaging, and how much of it is actually required? And if there is going to be issues for urban and rural municipalities, maybe a motion to both SARM and SUMA saying can we say something to the government to get them moving would be beneficial," said Matheson.

He asked Lumsden's Director of Planning, Aimee Bryck, a registered professional planner at the meeting for her regular development report, if she had any comments. She said she didn't, but the council could comment.

Councilor Byron Tumbach offered an observation. "The present government of that day's mandate is to grow Saskatchewan by so many people, and this isn't working well for them, so I think they know. But a gentle prod by resolution to our associations expressing wouldn't hurt. Can't hurt. We can ask, but I can also give you the standard. They are not kidding. Getting labour in this marketplace is very difficult."

Councilor Rhonda Phillips offered a counterargument. "Sometimes approvals by government relations and water security agency will see things in the development that we might not see, and it's kind of a sober second thought. I would hate for us to lose that approval process." Matheson held up his hand in strong agreement. "Oh, absolutely correct."

Bryck commented that the act is highly subjective because it says, "to the satisfaction of the approving authority, and when you aren't the approving authority, it's someone else's opinion. That is a challenge."

Councilor Vern Barber asked Bryck how community planning processes differ between rural and urban municipalities. She said that because of the numerous RMs with different needs, there are benefits to the approval process because not every area can have a planner. She explained that Saskatchewan has ten approving authorities, which are generally the ten largest cities that have a registered professional planner on staff or on retainer who can sign off on sub-divisions. They use the same Planning and Development Act and subdivision regulations to guide their decisions. They check all the boxes to ensure the proposal meets the satisfaction of the regulations before it's approved.

"Saskatchewan municipalities are very vast so it's not a one size fits all. There's alot of municipalities that have far more capacity than the community planning approving authority and alot that have less. It's hard to put your finger on it," said Bryck.

Councilor Vern Barber commented, "if the RM of Lumsden and the Town of Lumsden have a fully licensed planner just like the cities do why do we have to be subject to approval with community planning? I'll just leave it at that."

Mayor Matheson said they are looking at expansion carefully. Barber added, "...we also have the developers engineer and the power engineer that looks at it, then we have our planner that looks at it. And then we still have to go to the province for their big check mark...I think that there's a lot of approvals happening there from some very good people, and the bottleneck still seems to be at that office in Regina. And I don't question one minute that they aren't understaffed. But we are on the cusp here of more building, and if it's government slow down that slows up the process, then maybe the process needs to be looked [at]."

Matheson, who also serves on SUMA's board of directors, said he would take the question to SUMA to explore if there are other communities and bring it back to the council for a potential resolution to put forward.

The resolution passed at SARM will be drafted into a letter, which will be sent to the government for a response.

