Town 'proud of Coleford lad' Olly Alexander

Residents got dressed up for the event and came with union flags to show their support [BBC]

The home town of the UK's Eurovision entrant Olly Alexander is "really proud" of him, the mayor has said.

Supporters watched him perform on Saturday night at a special free cinema screening in Coleford, Gloucestershire, where he grew up.

Despite not winning and coming in 18th place, his performance was widely praised.

"Everyone at the watch party loved it, they were dancing in the aisles," said Nick Penny, the Mayor of Coleford.

Two hundred people came to cheer on Olly Alexander at Coleford's local cinema [BBC]

Olly Alexander performed the song "Dizzy" at the Eurovision Song Contest [Getty Images]

Debbie Hutchinson (left) and Helen Lewis (right) were among those supporting the singer at the watch party [BBC]

He said: "What you have to remember is that a Coleford lad has been on an international platform, singing for millions of people.

"He should be very proud and honoured to have been given the opportunity."

Mr Alexander performed his song "Dizzy" on a stage-set channelling "a post-apocalyptic locker room hurtling through space".

Swiss singer Nemo won the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmö, Sweden, with their song The Code.

Mr Alexander finished in 18th place out of 25.

The Years and Years singer also received zero point from the public vote, but was saved from last place by the jury vote.

They awarded his song 46 points.

Mayor of Coleford, Nick Penny, said the town was 'very proud' of Olly Alexander's achievements [BBC]

Mr Alexander began his musical career by winning the Coleford Music Festival talent competition in the early 2000s, before going on to perform on various stages at the event.

The singer is now a seasoned performer with a large fan base, having had five UK top 10 singles and two number one albums over the past decade with his band Years and Years.

At the Eurovision watch party at the Studio Cinema in Coleford, there was delight at how he performed.

"His performance was really good and absolutely bang on for Eurovision," said Mr Penny.

"The general consensus was everyone enjoyed themselves but disappointed for Olly and disappointed about public vote result.

"Coleford is a small community but very close and we have a sense of pride and we get behind our people.

"It's been fantastic for the town and there's a been a real buzz the past few weeks."

Olly Alexander and his mother Vicky Thornton are now preparing to fly back from Sweden [BBC]

The singer and his mother, Vicky Thornton, are now preparing to fly back from Sweden.

"I've been in contact with Vicky already and she says Olly has dealt with the result really well and expected it to go that way," said Mr Penny.

"But the rest of the group involved are gutted. Everyone is now preparing for the journey home.

"While he doesn't live here any more, he comes back to visit from time to time so a warm welcome awaits when he returns.

"We'll be looking out for him to say well done." he added.

Follow BBC Gloucestershire on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to us on email or via WhatsApp on 0800 313 4630.

More on this story