Town regeneration work hitting turnover - traders

Building work to regenerate a town's market square has led to "significantly reduced" footfall, shopkeepers have said.

Ashton-under-Lyne's fixed outdoor market stalls have been dismantled, temporarily leaving behind large piles of rubble.

Val Unwin, who runs Decisions Clothing in the town centre, said her company's turnover had fallen 23% since work on the scheme began in November.

Tameside Council said it was committed to minimising disruption for businesses during the work, which is expected to be completed in March.

Work has started on the redevelopment of the market square [BBC]

The outdoor market kiosks will be replaced with a large canopy, which is being built with the help of £20m from the Levelling Up fund.

Ms Unwin's store is in Fletcher Square, where work is under way to build temporary outdoor market stalls.

She said that while she was in favour of the redevelopment, the work was taking "too long".

"It has really affected my business turnover," Ms Unwin said. "My shop is blocked off at one side - but when the work is done, I expect this will be a busy little area."

Michael Barlow runs the Bow Street Cafe [BBC]

The new covering will provide outdoor market traders with protection from the elements.

The council hopes it will become a hub for cultural events in the town.

Michael Barlow, who runs the Bow Street Cafe on the market square, said 18 months of growth in his business had "flatlined" since the building work began.

"We're not getting new customers through the door," he said.

Despite that, Mr Barlow said he was optimistic about the future: "The market redevelopment is a really good thing - but this is the worst part and it's worrisome."

Work is under way outside the indoor market hall [BBC]

Julie Kelly runs a balloon and card shop on Market Street [BBC]

The council said the redevelopment would also bring high-quality seating, attractive planting, new paving, enhanced lighting and CCTV for the safety of shoppers.

Julie Kelly has run the Sincerely Yours balloon and card shop for 26 years.

"Since work started, I'm down 30%," she said. "They should've done this in the summer when people can still walk about. A lot of places will close before the work is finished."

The indoor market hall in Ashton-under-Lyne is also set to be upgraded.

£250,000 will be spent on changing its layout in the hope of bringing in a wider age range of customers by offering improved food and drink options.

Councillor Stephen Homer, executive member for towns, transport and connectivity, said the redevelopment would "enhance the town's ability to host community events and provide an improved market offering".

He also said the new market square would "attract further investment to make Tameside an even better place to live, work, and visit".